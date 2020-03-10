« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Google Earth Project  (Read 89043 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #150 on: March 10, 2020, 04:18:49 AM »
Quote from: Neobie on November 04, 2019, 09:33:07 PM
Coming back to HaMerotz LaMillion 1, do we have an idea on where the finish line might be? Wikipedia says Black Rock Valley but I have no idea where that name came from.

In the opening of the final episode, Raz introduces himself at the finish line and says "זהו עמק הסלע השחור", meaning "This is the Black Rock Valley".

I found a "Black Rock Settlement Road" in Otago, New Zealand located here... It's over 100km away from where the helicopters took off from (Assuming they actually took off from Nevis Valley and there wasn't some editing trickery). You're a lot better at visually matching up landscapes than I am, but looking at a satellite view does show rolling green fields that somewhat match the location of the final task.

And speaking of HaMerotz LaMillion, Michal & Ran if you're still around, do you recall any information about the forest you visited while in Japan. It was after taking the train out of Tokyo, and it's where the Roadblock took place (The one where Ran had to pass the guards in a certain sequence). We still only have that listed as "Forest" and it bugs me.
« Last Edit: March 10, 2020, 10:33:18 PM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2452
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #151 on: April 02, 2020, 10:31:56 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on March 05, 2020, 05:33:18 AM
I'm on TAR3, and I was wondering if you could explain your reasoning for the airfield on Leg 1 in Mexico.

No problem!

We start by working backwards from the skydive landing zone at the end of the Detour. The area has changed over the years, but if we roll back Google Earth as far as you can go to 2005, there's a match to a football field in Xochitepec.

That raises some questions. Phil says that the donkey course was 7 miles, but Tequesquitengo is 13 miles by road from the landing zone. It's possible that Phil has got his maths wrong (this happens a lot) or teams choosing the donkeys finished somewhere else (we never actually see them finish on the episode), but that places some doubt on the Detour starting in Tequesquitengo.

Another complication: the episode shows the skydive plane taking off against a backdrop of low hills, but the San José Vista Hermosa airfield is surrounded by flat land. So we need to hunt around for alternatives.

We find that in Chiconcuac, which is 3 miles away from the landing zone by road. The hills to the west match the episode, and more conclusively, Heather and Eve get dumped by their donkey exactly where we expect them to, at the entrance to the airfield.


Thanks GB, I was so focused on the end of the episode in HaMerotz LaMillion that I never bothered to examine the start! Michal/Ran, do you have any other clues for us, like which direction from Auckland you guys travelled for the Finish Line?
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #152 on: April 08, 2020, 02:18:46 AM »
Sounds good. I'll add it to all the edits that I'm re-doing after I got all the way to TAR17 and my motherboard fried, so I had to start all over again. :Y
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #153 on: April 14, 2020, 12:16:38 AM »
Neobie, I think you've made a mistake. Your file for TAR21-31 only has TAR21 on it, and nothing else. I notice now that the filesize is a lot smaller on it, lol

ALSO: I finally got around to updating the BIG LIST on Page 2 with the more recent seasons (30, 31, IS6, IS7, AU4, CN6, CN7 and VN6)
« Last Edit: April 14, 2020, 08:05:39 AM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2452
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #154 on: April 28, 2020, 06:22:33 AM »
Thanks, I've fixed the links on the original post!
Also fixed the Brussels train station for TAR 19; thanks for the heads-up!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #155 on: May 07, 2020, 10:22:29 PM »
What's the significance of Grantfield Garage to the 'Light My Fire' Detour in Lerwick? (TAR25)
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2452
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #156 on: May 15, 2020, 01:11:00 PM »
If I remember correctly that's where some of the teams parked their cars after picking up their supplies.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #157 on: May 15, 2020, 05:36:29 PM »
Nice job on the Agra legs in TAR27. I remember those ones giving me the biggest headache when the episode first came out. Nothing was named, and nothing was listed on Google. Looks like I got pretty much everything wrong, but it's right now!

I checked some pictures and images of the lines painted on the street outside, and I'm like 90% sure my marker for Rustaveli Theatre is correct as opposed to the new one you put down.
« Last Edit: May 19, 2020, 06:16:02 AM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #158 on: December 11, 2020, 01:22:04 AM »
Added TAR Israel 8
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #159 on: December 17, 2020, 01:30:30 AM »
Added TAR32
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #160 on: April 03, 2021, 02:53:53 AM »
TAR Australia 5 added
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1095
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #161 on: April 08, 2021, 11:21:58 AM »
Im unable to access any of the files
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #162 on: April 08, 2021, 03:32:55 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on April 08, 2021, 11:21:58 AM
Im unable to access any of the files

They seem to work just fine for me.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2452
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #163 on: March 03, 2022, 06:31:21 PM »
This season wasn't too hard for locations, waiting to see how this matches up with GB's!
If anyone wants a challenge we can go back to the ones I've marked as "spec" or "approx" and find those specific locations!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #164 on: March 04, 2022, 12:52:00 AM »
Added TAR33 (Haven't looked at Neobie's yet)
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2452
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #165 on: March 05, 2022, 02:48:15 PM »
Great job GB! Our maps mostly line up, with these minor differences:
- Phil said the darts in London were in Flight Club Victoria, but the exterior and interior actually match up with Flight Club Shoreditch.
- The promo photos of the Speedbump in St Gallen match up with the topography in Altstätten.
- Slowhatch found the locations for Cafe Jasmine and Ouzeri Tsinari Cafe here, in the Upper Town.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1420
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:01:15 AM »
Added TARC8 and TARAu6
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 