Amazing Race Questions

redskevin88

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2600 on: April 09, 2023, 05:55:28 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 08, 2023, 09:26:49 AM
What else could TARCAN book besides economy/coach class like seemingly every other franchise?

Air Canada has flex and comfort fares. Flex is more expensive on certain routes.
https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/business-travel/for-business/offers/comfort-for-flex.html
https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.files.wordpress.com/2023/04/calgary-flex.jpg
Parasparopagraho

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2601 on: April 09, 2023, 10:01:05 PM
Except both fall under business class and would thus be inaccessible for use by TARCAN racers.
Tober2005

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2602 on: April 30, 2023, 12:12:18 PM
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.
Maanca

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2603 on: April 30, 2023, 12:18:29 PM
Quote from: Tober2005 on April 30, 2023, 12:12:18 PM
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.

Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.
Tober2005

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2604 on: April 30, 2023, 05:41:03 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 30, 2023, 12:18:29 PM
Quote from: Tober2005 on April 30, 2023, 12:12:18 PM
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.

Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.

So probably when there's no more restrictions on any place at all.
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2605 on: April 30, 2023, 06:37:24 PM
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...
Tober2005

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2606 on: April 30, 2023, 07:27:21 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 30, 2023, 06:37:24 PM
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...

Yay!! Looks like everything's going to be normal like usual when they film season 36.

And probably an All-Stars one next for season 37 and 38, but they should have teams starting all the way from 25 so maybe one team per previous season.
Parasparopagraho

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2607 on: May 01, 2023, 08:19:02 AM
Incidental timing with President Biden's intended declaration on the eleventh of May.
NMC

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2608 on: Today at 03:04:43 PM
Very random question - I'm rewatching TAR Aus 6 Ep 12, and at the start there's a warning that states "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are advised that this program contains images, names and voices of those who have died."

Do we know what this is referring too? I tried looking up natural disasters or incidents that occurred but couldn't find any information on it?
Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2609 on: Today at 03:54:03 PM
Quote from: NMC on Today at 03:04:43 PM
Very random question - I'm rewatching TAR Aus 6 Ep 12, and at the start there's a warning that states "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are advised that this program contains images, names and voices of those who have died."

Do we know what this is referring too? I tried looking up natural disasters or incidents that occurred but couldn't find any information on it?

https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/people/mourning-an-aboriginal-death

Quote
Traditional law across Australia said that a dead person's name could not be said because you would recall and disturb their spirit.
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2610 on: Today at 05:58:10 PM
I think the question is which dead person(s) appeared in the episode, and I was wondering that myself as well.
Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2611 on: Today at 06:33:57 PM
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 05:58:10 PM
I think the question is which dead person(s) appeared in the episode, and I was wondering that myself as well.

Stuart talked about both of his deceased parents with photos shown.
