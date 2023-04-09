Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
What else could TARCAN book besides economy/coach class like seemingly every other franchise?
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.
Quote from: Tober2005 on April 30, 2023, 12:12:18 PMWhen is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...
Very random question - I'm rewatching TAR Aus 6 Ep 12, and at the start there's a warning that states "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are advised that this program contains images, names and voices of those who have died." Do we know what this is referring too? I tried looking up natural disasters or incidents that occurred but couldn't find any information on it?
Traditional law across Australia said that a dead person's name could not be said because you would recall and disturb their spirit.
I think the question is which dead person(s) appeared in the episode, and I was wondering that myself as well.
