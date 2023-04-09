« previous next »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 08, 2023, 09:26:49 AM
What else could TARCAN book besides economy/coach class like seemingly every other franchise?

Air Canada has flex and comfort fares. Flex is more expensive on certain routes.
https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/business-travel/for-business/offers/comfort-for-flex.html
https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.files.wordpress.com/2023/04/calgary-flex.jpg
Except both fall under business class and would thus be inaccessible for use by TARCAN racers.
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.
Quote from: Tober2005 on Today at 12:12:18 PM
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.

Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:18:29 PM
Quote from: Tober2005 on Today at 12:12:18 PM
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?

Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.

Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.

So probably when there's no more restrictions on any place at all.
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 06:37:24 PM
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...

Yay!! Looks like everything's going to be normal like usual when they film season 36.

And probably an All-Stars one next for season 37 and 38, but they should have teams starting all the way from 25 so maybe one team per previous season.
