What else could TARCAN book besides economy/coach class like seemingly every other franchise?
When is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.
Quote from: Tober2005 on Today at 12:12:18 PMWhen is The Amazing Race going to get back to normal again with the tasks, departure times, flights, speed bumps, u-turns, etc?Because since Season 33 post-COVID, many things have changed.Phil's been asked that again and again on Twitter. His answer is basically... when they feel safe enough to ditch the charter.
I believe we are done with the charter plane ...
