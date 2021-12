Season 32 has now been incorporated into the master list in the opening post.



Among other notable things:

Riley and Maddison have the best average placement of any third place team ever, 6th overall as of season 32.

The top three teams are the second ever final three teams ever to have a range of final placement average above 2.0000 and below 2.9999. The only other season was season one!



It may be late 2022 or 2023 before we see season 33. But we plan to keep this up.