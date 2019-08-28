HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

DALLAS / FORT WORTH AREA

Fort Worth Stockyards - Cowtown Cattle Maze

Trammell Crow Park

AT&T Stadium in Arlington

"P2 Ranch" in Burleson

Reunion Tower

Monster truck/selfie map field

Continental Avenue Bridge

Ronald Kirk Bridge

Fort Worth Stockyards - Billy Bob's Texas

Fort Worth Stockyards - Cross-Eyed Moose Antiques Shop

Mainstay Farm in Cleburne

Beaumont Guest Ranch in Grandview

Hope you enjoyed my Texas-sized journey and may 2022 be in your favor!

First note:2nd note: I am actively aware of the recent spread in the new Omicron variant, especially in my home state, and I maintained extra precautions adhering to the customary CDC guidelines by testing myself upon arrival, during the travel, and upon return. I have resulted in negative tests all three times. In addition, I am doing okay with the recent blizzard chaos up in the Midwest that flipped people's abroad plans here in Chicago at Midway and O'Hare. Luckily, my flights out of and back to O'Hare were not affected and I share my empathy and condolences to the families, members, and crew who had or are waiting for an answer in when they can take their next step. It's not uncommon here, but it still takes a huge toll.On a more enthusiastic note: as a pregame gift for the long-awaited launch of TAR33, here is a photomontage of my post-Christmas trip to the:So open a bottle of pop, or pop a champagne, and view this beautiful collection alongside me!As a chronological opener, here are several highlights from the first-ever Texas task location! During my trek down to the historic district, I was floored by how sloped the streets here are. Would have I ever imagined North Texas is built on hills and dips had I not went?...... My mind was playing tricks on me thinking I was bumbling through Pittsburgh, Manhattan, and San Francisco at each glance of my surroundings. On East Exchange Avenue, I swerved my way past the mechanical bull water tower and through some horses to the a"maze"ing race classic. My goal was simple: mark off the words to spell MAZE on a punchcard by finding four corresponding stations represented by each letter -- exactly like the Speed Bump for the international Chinese airing. It was only after I finished the puzzle that I found out I used the punchcard incorrectly, therefore incurring my own version of a 30-minute penalty. Apparently, before I even had to enter the maze, I was supposed to submit the punchcard into a time clock at the start of the maze. Then once I finished the scavenger hunt, place the card in the top best times slot. I ended up giving myself 1st place because it was my personal best time (aka my only run). However, I have to serve "a penalty" so I explored the Stockyards Station across the avenue to browse some blended ground spices at their spice & tea shop. There was definitely a ton of foot traffic, but certainly not crowded to the point it was detouring me off my own path. I highly recommend this collective area with a loved one or a kid.Note to self: Read. The. Dang. Clue!On the couple of days I stayed in Dallas, I decided to go on midmorning jogs at this Finish Line location because of how expansive this stretch of grass really is and how glorious the downtown-pointing vantage point captured the essence of my vacation. I took a scarce number of pictures here since all the angles framed the similar idea and I was in the zone enjoying the ambient sound of the park. May come off realtor-esque, but this is the spot where you put on your I <3 Dallas t-shirt and have a homemade picnic. The serenity is unmatched. The only occasional outside noise are from Dallasites who will cycle or walk their dogs here. Stunning, simple, couldn't ask for more.The Home of the Dallas Cowboys! Fun fact: What I didn't know prior to visiting was that the Texas Rangers play a couple miles away at their new and larger baseball field, and their old field across the street was recently renovated to become the home turf for the new league on the block, XFL, a franchise of gridiron football developing to demonopolize the NFL. Although the only things open at the coliseum were the Fanatics shop and lobby (unless you had an all-access stadium tour booked several months in advance), the exterior structure and glazing was spectacular to look at and the floor plan directory out on a speakerpost is better than nothing. "How 'bout them Cowboys?" Things are looking up for the team this season so I could envision them taking on the Super Bowl this year. My two cents. Not a bad place to just take a walk.I took a wild guess.The rolling hills, the fencing, the distance, I think I had it -- east side of 35 West, a while after Burleson and right before Alvarado. But to be fair, when driving into a rural mirage, everything looks familiar. From what was described in a Cleburne Times Review article, the ranch is private property that the city sheriff offered production to use for the taping and "P2" is an alias of the location to not give away the address to outsiders. However, if I did capture it correctly, spare me! I swear I wasn't trespassing, honest!Kudos on one of the best kept secrets in TAR history.The keystone of my trip by far is doing one of the tasks from this recent season, hunt down the area of the monster truck field from the observatory and drive myself to the location, kind of. I already had the address ready to go prior thanks to some help from G.B.While I was orbiting the tower, I dug my nose into the various other sights and activities in store. They had telescopes around the sphere where you could get a closer entertainment of some of the most iconic aspects of Dallas including spying on people in downtown, watching drivers struggle to merge onto the confusing highway interchanges, and my most favorite, finding out why birds are flocking to certain places. There is also a row of interactive touchscreens in the interior atmosphere that displayed the light shows of Reunion Tower during special celebrations, a map of all the local promoted attractions, and an interview of an ex-Secret Service agent recounting his experience trying to save John F. Kennedy during the motorcade tragedy. After wrapping it up, I rappeled face down the side of the building to get back to ground level. Well, the return elevator did, but it still counts.And here we are! An unnamed park that managed to sneak in a whole monster truck without being Instagrammed online. Thank you again to G.B. for assisting in pinpointing where I'm supposed to go.I went in for about 30 feet, but felt super sketched out over the fact I had the only car parked at the adjacent liquor store in a seedier side of the highway, so I chickened out and ran back as humanly possible.Pathetic me.Along the Trinity River, this Finish Line location is officially titled, fostered beside the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. From what I heard, the most foot traffic arrives when ol' Marg casts her shadow on Ron. Though when I went, I felt this was not as popular of a convening place. I stomped the pavement for around forty minutes, doing sprints from one point to another at different spots on the pedestrian bridge to chase my last year's fitness goal of improving my running stamina. During my breaks, I was surprised of the many different textures and patterns that are sporadically, yet strategically installed. The bare-boned High Line of Dallas offers some places for kids to climb a human-sized nine-sided cube, have lunch curbside, and a Disneyworld-scale sight of perfectly placed trash bins so litter is obliterated from the scene. Compared to Trammell Crow Park, the bridge definitely offers an even more detailed panorama into downtown Dallas.But wait, there's more...With some minor extra planning, I squeezed in the more Wild West-oriented locations the Chinese version of TAR went to throughout the Fort Worth metro area. Included already above is the maze where I already completed the Speed Bump and saw the line for the mechanical bull-riding station at the Stockyards.A trip to Fort Worth wouldn't be complete without visiting the honkiest, tonkiest performance arts venue in existence. Billy Bob's Texas is a staple in the American country music scene where nearly every country act out on the radio right now has either performed here as their first few gigs or are currently in their prime musicianship. All of this rings true where a private bar space is lined with priceless donated signed guitars from the artist themselves, making this square dance hall an institution for an authentic good time. On the front side of the building, I was spell-bound by the "Hollywood Walk of Fame"-like section featuring the handprints, humorously oversized tickets, and signatures of these lucky performers on concrete plaques. Many fans even KISSED the then-cement to send their love on the night of their performance.I am absolutely starstruck I got to see Trisha Yearwood and Alabama, two of many musicians who raised me up, being upstairs neighbors on the wall. Dining and imbibing options are everywhere here, though only the burger shack was open when I went. They even house the world's largest Pac-Man game with a 2-person mechanism as well!A quaint treasure boutique in the fringe district of the Stockyards, the outlet features a plethora of keepsakes from classic novels (I spy a TAR9 reference, the Da Vinci Code!) to taxidermy deerheads. There are three little alcoves from the main space where knickknacks for wall art, kitchen decor, and fashion are displayed like a classier Saks Fifth. Every detail in the shop is carefully handpicked to achieve the Old Western aesthetic, creating a warm environment for browsing and getting lost in a pretend Nowheresville.One of my more disappointing visits because it was closed the day I put in my itinerary, Wednesday.I got the entry and the Ferris wheel in the back, that's it. The road heading back to 35 West was surprisingly narrow and very frightening. I don't know how they do it at night.Last, but not least, a resort village that has various working components in making this place uniquely inspiring! It was a miracle I found it because the roads leading here had me on the edge of my driverside seat. There is a processional pergola that leads to a patio overlooking a manmade lake, perfect for tying the knot. Across the lake is a recreational facility with an area outside for kids to let their energy out. On the other side of the ranch, the Western village that hosted the Pit Stop location for the Chinese version. Unfortunately, I looked inside the buildings, seemed like all except the smaller cabins were glamorized storage units.Far off into the distance, the ziplining adventure awaits! I saw a ranchhand driving a golf cart toward that general area so to travel there is definitely a commitment. And I did not have that prior so it was on cue to depart for the day.