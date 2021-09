Show content







Great view looking southeast towards San Francisco:



Another view of the spot where the final mat was, which has now been overgrown by foliage:Great view looking southeast towards San Francisco:

Last month, I traveled to the finish line of TAR 2, the site of the closest finish in Race history. I totally recommend Fort Baker- beautiful views, yet thin crowds.The exact point of the finish mat is now fenced off; this was done to protect an endangered butterfly species. However, there is still a trail to the area that gets you within a few yards.Below, the view looking west. In the distance, you can see where the teams were dropped off. The final three teams had to run almost entirely uphill to the mat as well as climb up Battery Yates.A couple more pics within the spoiler tag: