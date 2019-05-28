Andrew!! Lovely to see you! Tell us what you are up to?



Hi Peach!Every now and then I get an itch to lose myself in the internet during a lunch break and stumble on old TAR footage, photos, message board posts from our season.I graduated from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in 2012 with a Master's degree. Since then, I have worked at three firms, and my current job is at a civil/traffic engineering firm. I got married in July 2018 to a girl who I had been dating for quite some time (you met her several times, Peach!). Dan was a groomsman at the wedding. For our wedding party, we had a bunch of TAR themed items for the tables and photo booth, including TAR clues, a fanny pack, and a Travelocity gnome .People will ask me how often I travel. I have only left the country twice since TAR; once with Dan when we went to Dubai and Oman for about a week in 2012, and last summer my wife and I went to Barbados for our honeymoon. To be honest, while I like traveling, I wasn't much of a traveler before TAR and looks like I went back to my old ways post TAR.I've been a "special guest" at both TAR starting lines in NYC (2014 and 2017). I remember seeing Peach at the 2014 TAR, but I don't think you were at the most recent TAR.I currently reside with my wife in New Jersey, about 40 minutes south of NYC.