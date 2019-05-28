« previous next »
The Racers Speak Out!

georgiapeach

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
May 28, 2019, 02:23:36 PM
Andrew!! Lovely to see you! Tell us what you are up to? :waves:
Andrew from DanDrew

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
May 28, 2019, 03:41:09 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 28, 2019, 02:23:36 PM
Andrew!! Lovely to see you! Tell us what you are up to? :waves:

Hi Peach!

Every now and then I get an itch to lose myself in the internet during a lunch break and stumble on old TAR footage, photos, message board posts from our season.

I graduated from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in 2012 with a Master's degree. Since then, I have worked at three firms, and my current job is at a civil/traffic engineering firm. I got married in July 2018 to a girl who I had been dating for quite some time (you met her several times, Peach!). Dan was a groomsman at the wedding. For our wedding party, we had a bunch of TAR themed items for the tables and photo booth, including TAR clues, a fanny pack, and a Travelocity gnome .

People will ask me how often I travel. I have only left the country twice since TAR; once with Dan when we went to Dubai and Oman for about a week in 2012, and last summer my wife and I went to Barbados for our honeymoon. To be honest, while I like traveling, I wasn't much of a traveler before TAR and looks like I went back to my old ways post TAR.

I've been a "special guest" at both TAR starting lines in NYC (2014 and 2017). I remember seeing Peach at the 2014 TAR, but I don't think you were at the most recent TAR.

I currently reside with my wife in New Jersey, about 40 minutes south of NYC.
georgiapeach

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
May 29, 2019, 07:56:54 AM
Congratulations on your wedding!! She's a sweetie! :2hearts:


You are talking about the TAR 30 start? Heck yes I was there!! How did we miss each other!





Please don't be a stranger! Always love hearing from you all and getting your impressions of the current season!
Andrew from DanDrew

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
May 29, 2019, 09:35:26 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 29, 2019, 07:56:54 AM
Congratulations on your wedding!! She's a sweetie! :2hearts:


You are talking about the TAR 30 start? Heck yes I was there!! How did we miss each other!



Please don't be a stranger! Always love hearing from you all and getting your impressions of the current season!

My mistake. We did see each other in Washington Square Park. That was a fun day.

I'm afraid I don't really watch the show often so I'm unable to provide impressions of the latest seasons, though I'm willing to discuss something particular if you want me to.
Hubickichibi

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
May 30, 2019, 08:33:11 AM
Hello mr andrew
TheBayAreaGuy

Re: The Racers Speak Out!
Today at 12:00:05 PM
Were you & Dan ever asked to return?

Quote from: Andrew from DanDrew on May 29, 2019, 09:35:26 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 29, 2019, 07:56:54 AM
Congratulations on your wedding!! She's a sweetie! :2hearts:


You are talking about the TAR 30 start? Heck yes I was there!! How did we miss each other!



Please don't be a stranger! Always love hearing from you all and getting your impressions of the current season!

My mistake. We did see each other in Washington Square Park. That was a fun day.

I'm afraid I don't really watch the show often so I'm unable to provide impressions of the latest seasons, though I'm willing to discuss something particular if you want me to.
