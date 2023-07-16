« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 [193]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1499242 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 32
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4800 on: July 16, 2023, 09:07:03 AM »
Realistic TAR 37 Route (assuming theres 13 teams, based on 36s route)
Starting Line: Angel Stadium, Anaheim CA

1. Los Angeles -> Suva, Fiji (F13)
2. Suva -> Nadi or Mamacuna, Fiji (F12)
3. Fiji -> Melbourne, Australia (F11) (KOR)
4. Melbourne -> Geelong, Australia (F11)
5. Australia -> Bandung, Indonesia (F10)
6. Indonesia -> Kathmandu, Nepal (F9)
7. Kathmandu -> Pokhara, Nepal (F8)
8. Nepal -> Nairobi, Kenya (F7)
9. Kenya -> Gqeberha, South Africa (F6)
10. Gqeberha -> Cape Town, South Africa (F5)
11. South Africa -> Kingston, Jamaica (F4) (I almost went for Bahamas here)
12. Jamaica -> End City, US (F3)
Possible End Cities (dont know which one is best for this route)
DC/Baltimore (FL: Fort McHenry/Hillwood Estate)
Boston (FL: Fenway/Gillette Stadium/Lyman Estate/other mansion)
Indianapolis (FL: Lilly House)
Houston (FL: Astrodome/Minute Maid Park/Bayou Bend Museum)
Charlotte (FL: Latta Place/Stowe Botanical Garden/BoA Stadium)
Cleveland (FL: Garfield Monument/Cultural Gardens/Edgewater Park)
Louisville (FL: Churchill Downs/Locust Grove/George Rogers Park Homesite)
Miami/Tampa/Orlando (FL: Vizcaya Museum/Fairchild Botanic Gardens/Sports stadium [Marlins, Dolphins, Bucs, Orlando SC]/Ballast Point Park/Theme park)

If this is too unrealistic let me know
Logged

Offline PikaBelleChu

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4801 on: July 18, 2023, 05:28:44 PM »
The Amazing Race Season 37 Fan-Made Routes:

Start Line: New York City, N.Y., USA

Leg 1: USA -> London, England -> Aberdeen, Scotland
Leg 2: Aberdeen -> Kirkwall, Orkney Island, Scotland
Leg 3: U.K. -> Svalbard, Norway
Leg 4: Norway -> Ajaccio, Corsica, France
Leg 5: France -> Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy
Leg 6: Italy -> Budapest, Hungary
Leg 7: Hungary -> Baku, Azerbaijan
Leg 8: Azerbaijan -> Lalibela, Ethiopia
Leg 9: Ethiopia -> Colombo, Sri Lanka
Leg 10: Sri Lanka -> Fukuoka, Japan
Leg 11: Fukuoka -> Sapporo, Japan
Leg 12: Japan -> Sacramento, California, USA
« Last Edit: July 18, 2023, 08:48:00 PM by PikaBelleChu »
Logged

Offline ye2000

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 21
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4802 on: August 25, 2023, 02:31:23 AM »
I wish that the US TAR could head to my home city of Jakarta. We haven't had a fast forward in a while, prob a good fast forward is to eat Indomie Pedas Mampus!!
Logged

Offline Jack3257

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4803 on: August 25, 2023, 11:58:30 PM »
Leg 1: Vancouver, Canada
Leg 2: Rotorua, New Zealand
Leg 3: Queenstown, New Zealand
Leg 4: Sydney, Australia
Leg 5: Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 6: Lake Nakuru, Kenya
Leg 7: Lamu, Kenya
Leg 8: Barcelona, Spain & Andorra la Vela, Andorra (Mega Leg)
Leg 9: Quito, Ecuador
Leg 10: Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Leg 11: Denver, Colorado
« Last Edit: August 26, 2023, 01:26:08 AM by Jack3257 »
Logged

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1689
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4804 on: October 12, 2023, 10:41:17 AM »
A hodgepodge of legs (ideally for Northern Hemisphere winter) that probably exist in reality, legs that exist here, legs that are overdue:

LEG 1 - (Los Angeles, CA) to Savusavu, Fiji
LEG 2 - Katherine, Australia
LEG 3 - Darwin, Australia
LEG 4 - Singapore
LEG 5 - Ipoh, Malaysia
LEG 6 - Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 7 - Bhaktapur, Nepal
LEG 8 - Morija, Lesotho
LEG 9 - Outdshoorn, South Africa
LEG 10 - Mont. Tremblant, Canada
LEG 11 - Montreal, Canada
FINISH - Kona, HI

Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1243
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4805 on: October 17, 2023, 11:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Zack. on October 12, 2023, 10:41:17 AM
A hodgepodge of legs (ideally for Northern Hemisphere winter) that probably exist in reality, legs that exist here, legs that are overdue:

LEG 1 - (Los Angeles, CA) to Savusavu, Fiji
LEG 2 - Katherine, Australia
LEG 3 - Darwin, Australia
LEG 4 - Singapore
LEG 5 - Ipoh, Malaysia
LEG 6 - Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 7 - Bhaktapur, Nepal
LEG 8 - Morija, Lesotho
LEG 9 - Outdshoorn, South Africa
LEG 10 - Mont. Tremblant, Canada
LEG 11 - Montreal, Canada
FINISH - Kona, HI

You and I actually have a similar wishlist route in the spirit of it (mine is for 37 if they filmed in January/February)

SL: Los Angeles, USA (duh)
1. Sapporo, Japan
2. Sapporo, Japan (within the region for both)
3. Brisbane, Australia
4. Alice Springs, Australia
5. Singapore
6. Malacca, Malaysia
7. Kathmandu, Nepal
8. Kathmandu, Nepal (within the region for both)
9. Kigali, Rwanda
10. Cape Town, South Africa
11. Cape Town, South Africa (within the region for both)
12. Atlanta, USA
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4806 on: November 10, 2023, 02:51:24 PM »
It'd be cool to see another route (a la S13) where they travel to South America first and then head west to either Australia/New Zealand or Mainland Asia/Japan.
Logged

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4807 on: November 11, 2023, 11:44:26 AM »
I agree. I'd like to see more usage of the trans-oceanic Southern Hemisphere flights (SCL-AKL, SYD-JNB, JNB-GRU, etc.), but it does require planning the race route strategically around the destinations and flight times.
Logged
"Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts." - Mark Twain

The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery. There is always more mystery. - Anais Nin

RIP Rosalynn Carter & Sandra Day O'Connor

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4808 on: November 15, 2023, 10:18:41 AM »
Would anyone be interested in reviving the Design Challenge for S9? I think it is the coolest thing ever and I wold love to play if people were interested  :conf:
Logged

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 32
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4809 on: November 16, 2023, 05:18:04 PM »
Just remembered this gem

The next time they visit NZ, they need to go here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taumatawhakatangi%C2%ADhangakoauauotamatea%C2%ADturipukakapikimaunga%C2%ADhoronukupokaiwhen%C2%ADuakitanatahu

Imagine Phil and the teams pronounciating this place
Logged

Offline Jack3257

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4810 on: November 17, 2023, 03:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Straightfromtranslation on November 15, 2023, 10:18:41 AM
Would anyone be interested in reviving the Design Challenge for S9? I think it is the coolest thing ever and I wold love to play if people were interested  :conf:

I think it could be interesting with some modifications.
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4811 on: November 17, 2023, 06:33:30 PM »
Hi jack3257 Would you like to start it and DM me when you open up sign ups?  :woohoo:
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2523
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4812 on: November 29, 2023, 06:51:43 PM »
Leg 1: Miami, FL > Basseterre, Saint Kitts & Nevis
Leg 2: Basseterre, Saint Kitts & Nevis
Leg 3: Basseterre, Saint Kitts & Nevis > Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Leg 4: Cabo Frio, Brazil
Leg 5: Cabo Frio, Brazil > Munich, Germany
Leg 6: Augsburg, Germany
Leg 7: Augsburg, Germany > Luanda, Angola
Leg 8: Luanda, Angola > Belas, Angola
Leg 9: Belas, Angola > Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leg 10: Dubai, United Arab Emirates > Dublin, Ireland
Leg 11: Bray, Ireland
Leg 12: Bray, Ireland > New York City, NY

US > Saint Kitts & Nevis > Brazil > Germany > Angola > United Arab Emirates > Ireland > US

I could see them doing something like this.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2523
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4813 on: November 29, 2023, 07:00:29 PM »
Another one I would absolutely LOVE to see!

Leg 1: Los Angeles, CA > Wellington, New Zealand
Leg 2: Porirua, New Zealand
Leg 3: Porirua, New Zealand > Singapore, Singapore
Leg 4: Singapore, Singapore > Ghaziabad, India
Leg 5: New Delhi, India
Leg 6: New Delhi, India > Lusaka, Zambia
Leg 7: Kafue, Zambia
Leg 8: Kafue, Zambia > Napoli, Italy
Leg 9: Bari, Italy
Leg 10: Bari, Italy > Tirana, Albania
Leg 11: Tirana, Albania > Porto, Portugal
Leg 12: Porto, Portugal > Miami, FL

US > New Zealand > Singapore > India > Zambia > Italy > Albania > Portugal > US
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1305
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4814 on: December 01, 2023, 08:07:56 AM »
If we get 2 seasons filmed next year (one winter, one summer), this is my ideal route Wishlist...

Season 36 (January/February)

1. Fraser Island, Australia 🇦🇺
2. Brisbane & Gold Coast, Australia 🇦🇺
3. Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷
4. Pohkara, Nepal 🇳🇵
5. Kathmandu & Bhaktapur, Nepal 🇳🇵
6. Masaai Mara, Kenya 🇰🇪
7. Lake Nakuru & Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪
8. Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺
9. Banská tiavnica & Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia 🇸🇰
10. Iguassu Falls, Brazil 🇧🇷
11. Whitehorse, Canada 🇨🇦
12. Maui, Hawaii 🇺🇸

If this is too much for modern TAR, swap out Kenya for South Africa/Namibia, Brazil for Caribbean & Nepal for Sri Lanka


Season 37 (June/July)

1. Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸
2. Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭
3. Cape Coast & Elmina, Ghana 🇬🇭
4. Butrint, Ksamil & Gjirokaster, Albania 🇦🇱
5. Mykonos, Greece 🇬🇷
6. Cappadocia, Turkey 🇹🇷
7. Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷
8. Singapore, Singapore 🇸🇬
9. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
10. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
11. Taipei, Taiwan 🇹🇼
12. Boston & Cape Cod, Massachusetts 🇺🇸

To simplify, replace Mykonos with second Albania leg,  NZ with Indonesia & Ghana with Morocco

Defo see Albania being visited, it's like the travel destination of this year, be cool if was paired with a leg in Ohrid, North Macedonia
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4856
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4815 on: December 03, 2023, 12:10:16 AM »
As an early Christmas gift and a thank you for joining or browsing my live updates this season, I bear a route! :kisses

Show content

STARTING LINE: White River Sno-Park in Mount Hood, Oregon
Leg 1 (United States -> Australia) | flight from Portland to Gold Coast, additional option of flight into Brisbane
Leg 2 (Australia) | flight to Canberra
Leg 3 (Australia -> Malaysia) | flight to George Town, Penang
Leg 4 (Malaysia -> Indonesia) | ferry to Belawan, taxi into Medan
Leg 5 (Indonesia) | self-drive to Parapat, ferries between the multiple ferry ports of Samosir
Leg 6 (Indonesia -> India) | flight to Siliguri
Leg 7 (India -> Djibouti) | flight to Djibouti City
Leg 8 (Djibouti -> France) | flight to Paris, taxi to Versailles, Parisian outskirts leg
-Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry, country creperie or Haute French cuisine Detour, chateaus and working farms
Leg 9 (France -> Bolivia) | flight to Uyuni via connections from Santiago and La Paz
-Uyuni Salt Flat and Pulacayo
Leg 10 (Bolivia) | bus to Potosi
-UNESCO-attributed heritage/history and mining tasks
Leg 11 (Bolivia -> Argentina -> Uruguay) | flight to Buenos Aires, catch ferry midleg to Montevideo, self-drive to Maldonado/Punta del Este
-TAR5 switchback to the 55-lb.-meat-carrying task
Leg 12 (Uruguay -> United States) | to Palm Springs, California
*Palm Springs (Palm Springs Aerial Tramway) and hike to the next clue box
*Palm Springs (Trixie Motel) to receive a clue from Trixie herself by the pool and pick up multiple varieties of pool inflatables
*Palm Springs (Del Marcos Hotel) to deliver a heavy number of the inflatables on foot from the motel across Downtown district
*Thermal (Oasis Date Gardens) to harvest Medjool dates
*Indian Wells (Indian Wells Tennis Garden) to beat a professional tennis player at his or her own game for the next clue
FINAL ROADBLOCK and FINISH LINE: Indio (Empire Polo Club) A.K.A. Coachella Festival Fairgrounds
-Roadblock involves creating the correct DJ-ing setlist based on titles and phrases heard or seen throughout the race, also testing the racer's live remixing skills by unscrambling an arrangement of timestamps that corresponds to info given on each leg.
Show content
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline JegoKelvin

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 46
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4816 on: December 03, 2023, 07:57:04 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on December 01, 2023, 08:07:56 AM

Season 37 (June/July)

1. Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸
2. Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭
3. Cape Coast & Elmina, Ghana 🇬🇭
4. Butrint, Ksamil & Gjirokaster, Albania 🇦🇱
5. Mykonos, Greece 🇬🇷
6. Cappadocia, Turkey 🇹🇷
7. Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷
8. Singapore, Singapore 🇸🇬
9. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
10. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
11. Taipei, Taiwan 🇹🇼
12. Boston & Cape Cod, Massachusetts 🇺🇸

To simplify, replace Mykonos with second Albania leg,  NZ with Indonesia & Ghana with Morocco

Defo see Albania being visited, it's like the travel destination of this year, be cool if was paired with a leg in Ohrid, North Macedonia

I love this route. If I was a racer, I'd enjoy racing in it, Though, I'd swap out Singapore for Taiwan and the penultimate leg being in either Seoul or Busan, South Korea.
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1752
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4817 on: December 03, 2023, 07:22:06 PM »
A race in style of TAR35, taking some inspiration from some Australian television and involving efforts to control for carbon emissions by doubling* up legs in one country, using long-haul flights, and leveraging means of transportation besides flights.

12 teams, two non-eliminations.

1. Los Angeles, CA --> Whitsundays, Australia: Featuring sailing around the Whitsundays, visiting the Ngaro Underwater Sculpture Park, various tributes to the Ngaro people, and a potential stand-up paddleboard race to the Pit Stop.
2. Whitsundays to Charters Towers, Australia: Netflix's The Mole shot an episode here, paying homage to gold mining with some currency-related tasks; further, Australian Survivor: Blood v. Water filmed here, and I would die to see a task at Red Falls in the Great Basalt Wall National Park, the location for an incredible immunity challenge.
Show content

3. Charters Towers to Kaohsiung, Taiwan: Hakka Games, Dragon Boat paddling from the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, and an eating task featuring stinky tofu, with teams deciding between larger portions of less pungency and smaller portions of greater smell.
4. Kaohsiung to Pingsi & Jiufen, Taiwan: Train ride following a KOR; teams arrange lanterns according to a set pattern in an Old Town resembling Spirited Away and make fish balls surrounded by hungry and curious kitties in the Houtong Cat Village.
5. Taipei to Jaisalmer, India: Located in the Sam Sand Dunes in the outskirts of the city teams take part in the Jaisalmer Desert Festival, decorating camels, measuring mustaches, and navigating through the dunes.
6. Jaisalmer, India: Set in a world not immediately after TAR35's Rajasthan double-feature; teams return to the city, running around Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisar Lake, and Nathmal ki Haveli. Perhaps teams even visit India's largest wind farm.
7. Jaisalmer to Riga & Sigulda, Latvia: After starting the leg with a bungee jump from the cable car everyone talks about, teams return to the city, receiving birch branch sauna "treatments" and using decorating a Christmas tree in front of the Brotherhood of the Blackheads, the location of the first lit tree. NEL.
8. Riga to Curonian Spit, Lithuania: Self-driving from Riga to Klaipéda, featuring a ferry to Smiltyne on the spit. Teams partake in pagan rituals at the Hill of Witches and go sandboarding before finishing (perhaps dangerously) close to the Russian border.
9. Lithuania to Cappadocia, Turkey: Glad to see others have been thinking about this destination again (which inspired me to start posting routes again). It's been too long since TAR visited Turkey, with both Rush and season 6 of TAR:Australia visiting the country. Tasks include redoing TAR1's walkie-talkie mission in the underground city of Kaymakli and an old-school Detour, with teams attempting to find the same route market outside Göreme by either riding ATVs or soaring in a hot-air balloon.
10. Cappadocia to Dalaman, Turkey: Only because the Izmir region was just done, but might relocate there if there are too many sunburnt Brits to feel particularly removed from the beaten path. Teams go paragliding, kayak to the Blue Cave, and translate ancient Lycian tablets in the Tlos Ruins.
11. Dalaman to Istanbul, Turkey: Since TAR may never visit Turkey again after this, let's limit visa and travel costs. Australia's Rush displayed Istanbul beautifully, visiting the Süleymaniye Mosque and Basilica Cistern at dawn. Having teams navigate the different parts of the city by exclusively foot and ferry will make them earn the finale.
12. Istanbul to Washington, DC: This isn't your civics class's visit to DC. Teams run along the Georgetown Waterfront after solving a clue leading them to the Exorcist Steps, rappel down the Watergate Building (and try to eavesdrop on their next clue as they pass by a *classified* window), and untangle the Finish Line location from a greeter at Gallaudet University using ASL. Teams then drive themselves through DC traffic to the Finish Line at Overlook 2 (the broadest viewpoint possible, to accommodate the mat) at Great Falls Park in McLean, Virginia.
Show content


Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1689
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4818 on: December 05, 2023, 06:24:07 PM »
Easily better than 22  :2hearts: I feel like there's a way to include cycling at some point, maybe Georgetown to Theodore Roosevelt Island and then across the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to the Watergate.

Anyway, a route that would probably be best in summer but could work in winter:

START - the Big Brother house, Studio City, CA (loljk pick a LA landmark)
LEG 1 - to Foz do Iguazu, Brazil / Puerto Iguazu, Argentina; this would be a split leg with half the teams in Brazil and half in Argentina, ultimately meeting up at the Itaipu Dam on the triple border of Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay
LEG 2 - Asuncion to Aregua, Paraguay
LEG 3 - Casablanca to Fez, Morocco (via train)
LEG 4 - Chefchaouen, Morocco
LEG 5 - Gibraltar, UK (via ferry)
LEG 6 - Zakopane Region, Poland
LEG 7 - Krakow, Poland (via train)
LEG 8 - Bogor, Indonesia
LEG 9 - Singapore (via ferry)
LEG 10 - Gun-Galuut National Park, Mongolia
LEG 11 - Ulanbataar, Mongolia
LEG 12 - San Diego, CA
« Last Edit: December 05, 2023, 06:32:16 PM by Zack. »
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1752
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4819 on: December 08, 2023, 12:20:23 PM »
Quote from: Zack. on December 05, 2023, 06:24:07 PM
Easily better than 22  :2hearts: I feel like there's a way to include cycling at some point, maybe Georgetown to Theodore Roosevelt Island and then across the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to the Watergate.

Thanks! I agree that Roosevelt Island would be a great location; perhaps by putting Gallaudet earlier in the leg TR Island could host the final memory challenge. The secluded trails and multiple clearings make it perfect for multiple stations to keep teams from seeing each others' progress. None of these open spaces are large enough for the Finish Line.

I loved running over the Key Bridge and then along the Potomac to TR Island when I lived in DC; the run back to DC over the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge is grueling (making it more fitting for bikes), but between it and the Watergate lies the Kennedy Center. The rooftop garden is worth a visit, and then the hall with all countries' flags makes for a nice quick Route Info (a la the find a food cart selling food of your last Pit Stop city in TAR13 Portland. There could be 100 clueboxes in that hall and teams would have to find the one directly under the flag of x country (maybe one of the Baltics in my route because I'd imagine India, Australia, etc. have much more recognizable flags).
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2523
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4820 on: December 08, 2023, 08:37:21 PM »
Leg 1: Los Angeles, CA -> Incheon, South Korea
Leg 2: Seoul, South Korea
Leg 3: Seoul, South Korea -> Phnom Pehn, Cambodia
Leg 4: Phnom Pehn, Cambodia
Leg 5: Phnom Pehn, Cambodia -> Manama, Bahrain
Leg 6: Al Muharraq, Bahrain
Leg 7: Al Muharraq, Bahrain -> Nicosia, Cyprus
Leg 8: Nicosia, Cyprus -> Frankfurt, Germany
Leg 9: Frankfurt, Germany -> Andorra la Vella, Andorra
Leg 10: Andorra la Vella, Andorra -> Lisbon, Portugal
Leg 11: Setubal, Portugal
Leg 12: Setubal, Portugal -> Boston, MA

I would love to see a route with some small countries.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 32
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 06:20:38 AM »
Start: Angel Stadium (Anaheim, CA)
Leg 1: Los Angeles -> Belize City, Belize
Leg 2: Belize -> Lima, Peru
Leg 3: Lima -> Cuzco, Peru
Leg 4: Peru -> Praia, Cabo Verde
Leg 5: Praia -> Other Islands, Cabo Verde
Leg 6: Cabo Verde -> Madrid, Spain
Leg 7: Spain -> Tirana, Albania
Leg 8: Tirana -> Other City, Albania
Leg 9: Albania -> Dubai, UAE
Leg 10: UAE -> Bangalore, India
Leg 11: India -> Singapore
Leg 12: Singapore -> Salt Lake City, Utah
Finish Line: Governors Mansion
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4856
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 01:01:09 PM »
Thought I'd make another final leg route wishlist before next week! It's Leg 12... fourth down, final three locked in.

Show content

Leg 12 (? ? ? -> United States) | fly to Reno, Nevada, rely on self-driving from early morning
*New Washoe City (Thunderbird Lake Tahoe) -both team members to paddle their own Clear Kayak 1/2 mile into Lake Tahoe
*Lake Tahoe (Rope swing installation) -Roadblock: one team member to rope swing onto an inflatable target w/o falling off
--note: production to create, nonexistent in real life :2hearts:
*Incline Village (Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe) -each team member to complete a box slide snowboard maneuver to receive the next clue
*Reno (Locomotion Plaza) -clue retrieval
*Reno (National Bowling Stadium) -run to on foot; finish a game with a team score of 120 or more
*Wadsworth (Sacred Visions Powwow Grounds) -clue to receive from chairman and authentic dancers
*Gerlach (Fly Ranch Geyser) -clue retrieval
*Gerlach (Black Rock Desert) -final memory task inspired by Burning Man Festival's geodesic dome tents and art installations
After passing, teams drive a "mutant vehicle" in matching helmet wear through the desert to the Finish Line
Show content
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1752
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 11:56:20 AM »
Starting Line: Hobie Island Beach Park, Miami, Florida. Situated along the Rickenbacker Causeway and close to the Miami Marine Stadium.
Show content


1. Miami, Florida to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Roadblock involving searching the Miami Marine Stadium for one six-foot-long domino to complete a game set of similarly-sized tiles (based on the number of dots on either side of the gap) before flying to Rio; samba float/routine Detour and a task requiring teams to put together a recipe for feijoada (inspired by a task in HMLM in São Paulo) while Bossa nova music blares. Pit Stop at Museu do Amanhã.
2. Rio to Paraty, Brazil: A colonial town seen on Rush, teams make sawdust carpets and face a churrasco Roadblock where members must place cuts of meat served on a rodizio onto a cow diagram, else they must eat it.
3. Paraty to Juatinga Ecological Reserve, Brazil: Three legs in the same state? Thanks, budget! Teams take part in Brazils gold trail and load (fake) gold bars into a Saveiro boat, sailing to a remote island to find a chest and bury their loot. Other tasks include learning capoeira and regional cachaça.
4. Brazil to Rome, Italy (& Vatican City): Roman catacombs and a Detour in Vatican City where teams must choose between matching murals and Vatican stamps.
5. Rome to Potenza, Italy: Hobbit hole wine cellars, a face-first zipline between two mountain towns, and self-driving are enough to make a leg in the Basilicata mountains.
6. Italy to Zanzibar, Tanzania: Sorting recyclables, collecting seaweed, and rowing to a Pit Stop on Changuu Island, where the Pit Stop mat is surrounded by giant tortoises.
7. Zanzibar to Khasab, Oman: A fitting jump, as Oman colonized Zanzibar. Teams repair dhows before using them to explore the fjords and climb cliffs. NEL.
8. Khasab to Nizwa, Oman: Teams take a ferry to the mainland before driving to the mountains, where they spend the night in beehive-shaped tombs. Teams then choose between an Omani saber dance and running errands in Misfat al Abriyyin (collecting dates, honey, and resin for frankincense). These mountain canyons would also be a good fit for a canyoning RB a la TAR33 in Corsica.
9. Nizwa to Tbilisi, Georgia: My 2022 game saw it first: Old Town Tbilisi before a Pit Stop in the rock-hewn town of Uplistsikhe.
10. Tbilisi to Hanoi, Vietnam: Incense, water puppets, and a Tower of Hanoi puzzle before the Pit Stop at the Imperial Citadel. Potential Fast Forward relating to snake wine in Le Mat.
11. Hanoi to Da Nang, Vietnam: Teams start the leg with a more difficult version of the coins and kings Roadblock from TAR Asia 3 at the Hue tombs, explore the caves of the Marble Mountains, and finish at the Cham ruins of My Son.
12. Da Nang to Colorado Springs, Colorado: Connecting through Tokyo, teams arrive in Denver and then drive to Colorado Springs. Tasks involve the fruitcake toss in Manitou Springs, where they use a slingshot to launch old fruitcakes through increasingly-narrow hoops and something to get teams winded hiking up the impossibly-steep Manitou Incline. Perhaps a task relating to medals or solving a code using Olympic Games' years at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center before a final memory challenge in Garden of the Gods. Finish Line, with permit pending, at the Cadet Chapel of the US Air Force Academy.

Show content
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:52 AM by Bookworm »
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 [193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 