If we get 2 seasons filmed next year (one winter, one summer), this is my ideal route Wishlist...



Season 36 (January/February)



1. Fraser Island, Australia 🇦🇺

2. Brisbane & Gold Coast, Australia 🇦🇺

3. Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷

4. Pohkara, Nepal 🇳🇵

5. Kathmandu & Bhaktapur, Nepal 🇳🇵

6. Masaai Mara, Kenya 🇰🇪

7. Lake Nakuru & Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪

8. Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺

9. Banská tiavnica & Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia 🇸🇰

10. Iguassu Falls, Brazil 🇧🇷

11. Whitehorse, Canada 🇨🇦

12. Maui, Hawaii 🇺🇸



If this is too much for modern TAR, swap out Kenya for South Africa/Namibia, Brazil for Caribbean & Nepal for Sri Lanka





Season 37 (June/July)



1. Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸

2. Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭

3. Cape Coast & Elmina, Ghana 🇬🇭

4. Butrint, Ksamil & Gjirokaster, Albania 🇦🇱

5. Mykonos, Greece 🇬🇷

6. Cappadocia, Turkey 🇹🇷

7. Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷

8. Singapore, Singapore 🇸🇬

9. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿

11. Taipei, Taiwan 🇹🇼

12. Boston & Cape Cod, Massachusetts 🇺🇸



To simplify, replace Mykonos with second Albania leg, NZ with Indonesia & Ghana with Morocco



Defo see Albania being visited, it's like the travel destination of this year, be cool if was paired with a leg in Ohrid, North Macedonia