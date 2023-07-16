If we get 2 seasons filmed next year (one winter, one summer), this is my ideal route Wishlist...
Season 36 (January/February)
1. Fraser Island, Australia 🇦🇺
2. Brisbane & Gold Coast, Australia 🇦🇺
3. Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷
4. Pohkara, Nepal 🇳🇵
5. Kathmandu & Bhaktapur, Nepal 🇳🇵
6. Masaai Mara, Kenya 🇰🇪
7. Lake Nakuru & Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪
8. Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺
9. Banská tiavnica & Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia 🇸🇰
10. Iguassu Falls, Brazil 🇧🇷
11. Whitehorse, Canada 🇨🇦
12. Maui, Hawaii 🇺🇸
If this is too much for modern TAR, swap out Kenya for South Africa/Namibia, Brazil for Caribbean & Nepal for Sri Lanka
Season 37 (June/July)
1. Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸
2. Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭
3. Cape Coast & Elmina, Ghana 🇬🇭
4. Butrint, Ksamil & Gjirokaster, Albania 🇦🇱
5. Mykonos, Greece 🇬🇷
6. Cappadocia, Turkey 🇹🇷
7. Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷
8. Singapore, Singapore 🇸🇬
9. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
10. Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿
11. Taipei, Taiwan 🇹🇼
12. Boston & Cape Cod, Massachusetts 🇺🇸
To simplify, replace Mykonos with second Albania leg, NZ with Indonesia & Ghana with Morocco
Defo see Albania being visited, it's like the travel destination of this year, be cool if was paired with a leg in Ohrid, North Macedonia