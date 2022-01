Not sure if it has been mentioned, but what if every team is given one Express Pass to use at any task (except at the FF, and maybe at a Head-to-Head that is placed right in front of the pit stop)?



There should be some kind of downside to using the Express Pass. My fear with that is what if leg 2, one team uses their express pass, and then every other team in leg 3 uses their express passes on a roadblock, thus screwing over the team mentioned in leg two. Maybe like the next leg after they use their express pass, they have to do a speed bump? Something to balance the express pass and make teams genuinely debate if they should use it or limit its uses further like not being able to use them on detours with U-turn boards.Now for place suggestions, I'd love to have a leg in Swaziland, even if it's like Botswana on the first season of the show where teams can choose to do a detour that takes them into that country while the rest of the leg is primarily in South Africa.