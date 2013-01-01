Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Twist Idea: The Red Light Card. It is either awarded to the team that gets first in the first leg instead of an express pass or like the express pass in the American TAR Season 25, an optional side task that the first team to complete will earn. The team that earns that card can use it at any detour where there is not a u-turn ahead. (maybe it says specifically on the teams route info at a start of the leg if they can use it or not). When the team arrives at the marked box or they are handed with the clue that has the detour options, they can play/write on the red light card: the team of their choosing and the detour option. That team is now not allowed to do that detour option and can only do the other. Example in useTeam A completes a bonus task in Leg 1 and get the Redlight cardDuring Leg 4, they reach the clue box and when they look at their clue, it is a detour option. One task is more strength and the other is more mental.Team A writes down Team B's names on the red light card AND the detour option they think that Team B would excel at, the mental option. When Team B arrives at the clue box, they discover that they can only do the strength option of the detour optionsPS I: If Team B has already passed the box, they can not be impacted by the red light card, even if they switch detoursPS II: If a person hands the detour clue, they will also hand the red light card.PS III: A red light card can not be assigned once the team with the card arrives at their own detour choice as to make things fair for the game. What do you peeps think? Is there potential? Could it be a better Yield system?
