Author Topic: TAR locations in popular culture  (Read 1918 times)

TAR locations in popular culture
« on: September 29, 2012, 09:29:04 PM »
We don't seem to have a thread for those instances where a location used on TAR shows up elsewhere in popular culture (TV, films, books, what have you), so that's the idea behind this thread.

The impetus was the appearance of Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York City (start point of TAR 1) in the Doctor Who episode, "The Angels Take Manhattan," which premiered tonight in the U.K., the U.S. and in Canada. If you're familiar with the Weeping Angels, it needs no explanation.

It appears that hundreds, if not thousands of people were in Central Park the day of filming some months ago so how no one mentioned it then I honestly don't know.
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #1 on: September 29, 2012, 10:25:33 PM »
The Start Line of TAR15 is in the Pussycat Doll's music video for 'Don't Cha'
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #2 on: September 30, 2012, 12:15:41 AM »
A new show on BBC America (it's a reality competition involving chefs from the US and the UK), Chef Race: U.S. v. U.K., used the Santa Monica pier as its start point, just as TAR did some seasons ago. This show is going to some first and final leg cities, including Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and New York, so there may be more in the coming weeks. (First episode aired tonight, but it will normally air on Tuesday nights.
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #3 on: May 22, 2020, 07:51:11 PM »
In the newly released netflix movie Lovebirds,  TAR is mentioned several times and...
It even ends with a staged amazing race scene in London with a Phil voiceover
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:44:32 AM »
Have there been books based on TAR?
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:41 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 07:44:32 AM
Have there been books based on TAR?

"My Ox Is Broken" and "Circumnavigating the Globe"
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:42:08 AM »
Quote from: sveped on Today at 10:33:41 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 07:44:32 AM
Have there been books based on TAR?

"My Ox Is Broken" and "Circumnavigating the Globe"
Like good fiction novels based around the show. Not an almanac directly taken about the series.
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:17:53 PM »
Hold on, I found an interesting fiction novel based around TAR on Amazon. It's called "Lost and Found" by Carolyn Parkhurst and it looks like a steal if you want a digital or hardcopy version. The synopsis says they visit places in "Egypt to Japan" and "Sweden to England" so I'm definitelly sensing there will be a direct correlation at one point. It was published back in 2006 so Carolyn might have predicted some future race locations.
