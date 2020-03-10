« previous next »
TAR Google Earth Project

Re: TAR Google Earth Project
March 10, 2020, 04:18:49 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 04, 2019, 09:33:07 PM
Coming back to HaMerotz LaMillion 1, do we have an idea on where the finish line might be? Wikipedia says Black Rock Valley but I have no idea where that name came from.

In the opening of the final episode, Raz introduces himself at the finish line and says "זהו עמק הסלע השחור", meaning "This is the Black Rock Valley".

I found a "Black Rock Settlement Road" in Otago, New Zealand located here... It's over 100km away from where the helicopters took off from (Assuming they actually took off from Nevis Valley and there wasn't some editing trickery). You're a lot better at visually matching up landscapes than I am, but looking at a satellite view does show rolling green fields that somewhat match the location of the final task.

And speaking of HaMerotz LaMillion, Michal & Ran if you're still around, do you recall any information about the forest you visited while in Japan. It was after taking the train out of Tokyo, and it's where the Roadblock took place (The one where Ran had to pass the guards in a certain sequence). We still only have that listed as "Forest" and it bugs me.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
April 02, 2020, 10:31:56 AM
Quote from: G.B. on March 05, 2020, 05:33:18 AM
I'm on TAR3, and I was wondering if you could explain your reasoning for the airfield on Leg 1 in Mexico.

No problem!

We start by working backwards from the skydive landing zone at the end of the Detour. The area has changed over the years, but if we roll back Google Earth as far as you can go to 2005, there's a match to a football field in Xochitepec.

That raises some questions. Phil says that the donkey course was 7 miles, but Tequesquitengo is 13 miles by road from the landing zone. It's possible that Phil has got his maths wrong (this happens a lot) or teams choosing the donkeys finished somewhere else (we never actually see them finish on the episode), but that places some doubt on the Detour starting in Tequesquitengo.

Another complication: the episode shows the skydive plane taking off against a backdrop of low hills, but the San José Vista Hermosa airfield is surrounded by flat land. So we need to hunt around for alternatives.

We find that in Chiconcuac, which is 3 miles away from the landing zone by road. The hills to the west match the episode, and more conclusively, Heather and Eve get dumped by their donkey exactly where we expect them to, at the entrance to the airfield.


Thanks GB, I was so focused on the end of the episode in HaMerotz LaMillion that I never bothered to examine the start! Michal/Ran, do you have any other clues for us, like which direction from Auckland you guys travelled for the Finish Line?
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
April 08, 2020, 02:18:46 AM
Sounds good. I'll add it to all the edits that I'm re-doing after I got all the way to TAR17 and my motherboard fried, so I had to start all over again. :Y
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
April 14, 2020, 12:16:38 AM
Neobie, I think you've made a mistake. Your file for TAR21-31 only has TAR21 on it, and nothing else. I notice now that the filesize is a lot smaller on it, lol

ALSO: I finally got around to updating the BIG LIST on Page 2 with the more recent seasons (30, 31, IS6, IS7, AU4, CN6, CN7 and VN6)
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
April 28, 2020, 06:22:33 AM
Thanks, I've fixed the links on the original post!
Also fixed the Brussels train station for TAR 19; thanks for the heads-up!
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
Today at 10:22:29 PM
What's the significance of Grantfield Garage to the 'Light My Fire' Detour in Lerwick? (TAR25)
