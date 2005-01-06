Reality Fan Forum

« previous next »
Author Topic: RFF Game Testers???  (Read 26412 times)

Offline Rob

RFF Game Testers???
« on: January 06, 2005, 08:08:21 PM »
Ok, everyone, its time to start testing the RFF Pickem Game (NOT the offical name). And I need some testers NOW! LOL

Anyway, if you wanna test, PM me at the following link:
http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?action=pm;sa=send;u=2

or email me (rob AT realityfanforum.com) replace AT with @ and take out the spaces.

The game is not finished in means of the way it looks! The looks will be CHANGING before it goes live, but this is just what we have right now!

After you email me, I will give you instructions on how to get to the game, and create an account to test it!

Thanks

Rob
Offline puddin

Re: RFF Game Testers???
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2005, 03:23:08 PM »
memememmeemememe
Offline Blue Jean Baby

Re: RFF Game Testers???
« Reply #2 on: January 07, 2005, 09:32:59 PM »
Ohhhh a pick em game.  i would love to play... can i test?  This might be another game i can play besides Lancers and CBS,   i don't play any of the others. 

t
Offline Texan

Re: RFF Game Testers???
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2005, 04:55:24 PM »
if you still need someone please let me know....
Offline gonzalezmich

Re: RFF Game Testers???
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:48:49 AM »
Follow up.
