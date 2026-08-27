Permanent Uncertainty  Castaways marooned in remote Fiji embark upon the Open Era of SURVIVOR and battle to win $1 million. The catchphrase of the season, permanent uncertainty, comes into play as soon as the castaways reach the beach and discover that one player must leave to go on a mysterious journey. Then, the first tribal council pits two allies against each other in a dramatic battle of wills, on the two-hour 51st season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.