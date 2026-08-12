Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass  In Vancouver, host Phil Keoghan surprises racers with the first twist of the season: for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history there are 13 Express Passes in play, on part one of the 39th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 30 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Part two airs on Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.