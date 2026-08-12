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Author Topic: TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)  (Read 705 times)

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Offline RealityFreakWill

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TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)
« on: August 12, 2026, 02:35:17 PM »
AT THE STARTING LINE IN VANCOUVER, HOST PHIL KEOGHAN SURPRISES RACERS WITH THE FIRST TWIST OF THE RACE, ON THE 39TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

The Emmy® Award-Winning Series Kicks Off with a Special Two-Night Premiere Event, Wednesday, Sept. 30 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT)



Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass  In Vancouver, host Phil Keoghan surprises racers with the first twist of the season: for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history there are 13 Express Passes in play, on part one of the 39th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Sept. 30 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Part two airs on Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:15:45 PM by RealityFreakWill »
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:16:05 PM »
PRESS PICTURES















« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:35 AM by RealityFreakWill »
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:06 AM »
















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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:26:14 AM »














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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: TAR39: Ep 1: "Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass" (9/30/2026, Season Premiere)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:29:20 AM »










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