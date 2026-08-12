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Author Topic: TAR39: Ep 2: "Are Tomatoes Good for Skin Care?" (10/1/2026)  (Read 974 times)

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Offline RealityFreakWill

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TAR39: Ep 2: "Are Tomatoes Good for Skin Care?" (10/1/2026)
« on: August 12, 2026, 02:33:49 PM »
RACERS TRAVEL TO MADRID, WHERE A NEW ALLIANCE EMERGES, ON PART TWO OF THE TWO-NIGHT 39TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, THURSDAY, OCT. 1



Are Tomatoes Good for Skin Care?  Racers travel to Madrid, Spain, where a new alliance emerges, and one teams Express Pass strategy comes with instant regret, on part two of the 39th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: TAR39: Ep 2: "Are Tomatoes Good for Skin Care?" (10/1/2026)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:43 PM »
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