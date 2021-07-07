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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Big Brother 28 News & Media
« on: Today at 09:06:56 AM »
BIG BROTHER TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH ITS BIGGEST SEASON YET, PREMIERING THURSDAY, JULY 9 WITH A 90-MINUTE EPISODE



The 28th Season Will Feature the Most Programming Hours Ever, Including the Milestone 1,000th Episode and Big Brother: Unlocked Returning with a New Live Studio Audience[/
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BIG BROTHER returns with its most programming hours ever, kicking off with a special 90‑minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), the return of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a 90-minute Sunday episode on Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER live feeds.

Reaching a historic milestone as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes, BIG BROTHER returns for its 28th season. The season ushers in a landmark summer as Houseguests enter the iconic BIG BROTHER house, with unexpected moments and a season packed with twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT), followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). 

BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED returns with exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access. For the first time ever, the series will feature a live studio audience, bringing fans directly into the action. Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives, starting Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: Big Brother 28 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:09:18 AM »
JERRY OCONNELL JOINS BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED AS CELEBRITY PANELIST ALONGSIDE RETURNING WINNERS TAYLOR HALE AND DERRICK LEVASSEUR



The Ultimate BB Companion Series Returns Friday, July 10, with a New Interactive Fan Vote That Impacts the Game and a Live Studio Audience

CBS announced today that actor, television personality and BIG BROTHER superfan Jerry OConnell will join the upcoming season of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as a celebrity panelist alongside returning panelists and BIG BROTHER champions Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur. BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED premieres Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount+.

BIG BROTHER is my summer and rolls into my fall too. Im already watching on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, so the fact that CBS is now paying me to do it is kind of amazing, says OConnell. Its an absolute honor to sit next to Derrick  Champ, as I call him  and Taylor, who is my all-time favorite BIG BROTHER winner (sorry, Jag). This is what we call in showbiz a dream gig. Ill do my best to be the voice of the fans, but as Julie says, expect the unexpected. And most importantly, remember to love one another. Im soooo excited to join the BIG BROTHER fam!

OConnell, Hale and Levasseur will anchor the companion series as part of BIG BROTHERs biggest summer ever, featuring more programming hours than any season in the franchises history. This season, BIG BROTHER will make television history as the first primetime series ever to reach 1,000 original episodes (date of the 1,000th episode to be announced).

BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED will break down gameplay, evaluate the competition and share exclusive insider perspectives. The premiere episode launches a new interactive fan vote that will have a major impact on the game and kicks off the seasons live studio audience experience, a new addition that will continue throughout the summer. Featuring new and returning fan-favorite segments, the series will offer exclusive content, inside-the-house footage, behind-the-scenes access, extended interviews, at-home packages, surprise visits from past BB favorites, unparalleled access  and the return of the coveted BBies Award Show.

OConnell is well known within the BIG BROTHER fandom and has long maintained a close connection to the franchise and its legacy. Hale made franchise history in season 24 as the first houseguest ever to take home both the grand prize and the title of Americas Favorite Houseguest. Levasseur, a former undercover detective, famously dominated season 16 of the series, cementing his status as one of the shows greatest tacticians by navigating the entire game without facing eviction until the final three.

The 28th season kicks off with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by the season premiere of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). A 90-minute Sunday episode of the main series will cap off the opening weekend on Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).

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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: Big Brother 28 News & Media
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:12:33 AM »
FIRST LOOK: BIG BROTHER: TIME TRIP WARPS HOUSEGUESTS THROUGH THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE IN A SEASON OF ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES



BIG BROTHER unveils BIG BROTHER: Time Trip as the season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the 80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. The season kicks off with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through a season where history is rewritten and anything is possible.

This 28th season marks a milestone as BIG BROTHER becomes the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes. Fans can expect exclusive inside-the-house footage, behind-the-scenes access, extended interviews and surprise visits from past BB favorites when BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED returns Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

BIG BROTHER: Time Trip House Highlights:

    Time-Bending Entryway: Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion.

    Living Room of Eras: 17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels  a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game.

    Nostalgic Trophies: A 1940s jukebox and an 80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house.

    Relic Lab Hallway: The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments.

    Clockwork Bathroom: Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere.

    The Artifact Bedroom: Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways  one to the past, one to the future.

    Futuristic Sleep Pods Room: A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game.

    Upstairs Lounge: Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing.

    Time-Lapse Gym: Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset.

    Clock Tower Feature: Tying the entire house together, a dramatic clock tower crowns the space, a symbolic reminder that in this game, time is always ticking  but never predictable.
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: Big Brother 28 News & Media
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:53 AM »
BIG BROTHER DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIERE SINCE 2021

The season 28 premiere of BIG BROTHER (Thursday, July 9 from 8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) averaged 3.88 million viewers, the series most-watched premiere since July 7, 2021, and up +22% compared to last years premiere.

On social media, the premiere was the most-engaged and most-viewed premiere since 2020.

BIG BROTHERs 28th season launched the BIG BROTHER: TIME TRIP twist, introducing 14 new Houseguests alongside surprise appearances from reality-TV veterans Angela Murray (BIG BROTHER 26), Rick Devens (SURVIVOR) and Rachel Reilly (BIG BROTHER winner and franchise icon). Rachels shocking demise and exit from the game became the premieres biggest moment, paving the way for the arrival of SURVIVOR 45 winner Dee Valladares, whose entry into the House was officially revealed during Fridays BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED episode.

BIG BROTHER Season 28 Premiere Ratings Highlights:

    Most-watched BIG BROTHER season premiere since July 7, 2021 (4.27m)

    Most-watched Thursday night BIG BROTHER premiere since Aug. 13, 2020 (4.04m)

    Up +22% in Total Viewers compared to the year-ago Thursday season premiere (3.18m)

    Up +21% in Total Viewers compared to BIG BROTHERs Thursday night average last season (3.21m)

(Source: Nielsen Panel + Big Data only data for 7/09/26, prior years based on Panel-Only)

BIG BROTHER Season 28 Premiere Social Content Ratings (SCR) Highlights:

    Most-social BIG BROTHER premiere since 2020

    Generated 8.1 million views, up +32,449% year over year

    Earned 866,000 interactions, up +48% year over year
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: Big Brother 28 News & Media
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:22:29 PM »
Meet the Cast

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XYyf5CEK22M&amp;t=1767s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XYyf5CEK22M&amp;t=1767s</a>
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