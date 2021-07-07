BIG BROTHER DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIERE SINCE 2021
The season 28 premiere of BIG BROTHER (Thursday, July 9 from 8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) averaged 3.88 million viewers, the series most-watched premiere since July 7, 2021, and up +22% compared to last years premiere.
On social media, the premiere was the most-engaged and most-viewed premiere since 2020.
BIG BROTHERs 28th season launched the BIG BROTHER: TIME TRIP twist, introducing 14 new Houseguests alongside surprise appearances from reality-TV veterans Angela Murray (BIG BROTHER 26), Rick Devens (SURVIVOR) and Rachel Reilly (BIG BROTHER winner and franchise icon). Rachels shocking demise and exit from the game became the premieres biggest moment, paving the way for the arrival of SURVIVOR 45 winner Dee Valladares, whose entry into the House was officially revealed during Fridays BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED episode.
BIG BROTHER Season 28 Premiere Ratings Highlights:
Most-watched BIG BROTHER season premiere since July 7, 2021 (4.27m)
Most-watched Thursday night BIG BROTHER premiere since Aug. 13, 2020 (4.04m)
Up +22% in Total Viewers compared to the year-ago Thursday season premiere (3.18m)
Up +21% in Total Viewers compared to BIG BROTHERs Thursday night average last season (3.21m)
(Source: Nielsen Panel + Big Data only data for 7/09/26, prior years based on Panel-Only)
BIG BROTHER Season 28 Premiere Social Content Ratings (SCR) Highlights:
Most-social BIG BROTHER premiere since 2020
Generated 8.1 million views, up +32,449% year over year
Earned 866,000 interactions, up +48% year over year