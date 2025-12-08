« previous next »
The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Sunday, March 1, 2026 on Netflix
Re: The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible  The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford
