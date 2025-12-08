AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



MOTION PICTURE



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture



Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible  The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners



TELEVISION



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series



The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series



Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series



Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things



Life Achievement Award



Harrison Ford