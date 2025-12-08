THE FINAL FIVE CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 49 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17



A Fever Dream  Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the final five immunity challenge. Its anyones game during this seasons fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.