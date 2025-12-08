« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S49: Ep 13: "A Fever Dream" (12/17/2025 Season Finale)  (Read 137 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27167
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S49: Ep 13: "A Fever Dream" (12/17/2025 Season Finale)
« on: December 08, 2025, 10:25:42 AM »
THE FINAL FIVE CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 49 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

A Fever Dream  Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the final five immunity challenge. Its anyones game during this seasons fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2025, 02:43:05 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27167
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S49: Ep 13: "A Fever Dream" (12/17/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:30:01 PM »
Survivor - A Fever Dream (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kdedaNfKDzs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kdedaNfKDzs</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 