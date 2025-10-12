CASTAWAYS MUST WIN THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON FOR EXTRA SUSTENANCE TO PROPEL THEMSELVES FURTHER IN THE GAME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10
The Die Is Cast With the biggest reward of the season on the line, one member of a newly established alliance hopes to earn the extra sustenance to propel themselves further in the game. Castaways advantages come into focus as the days left in the game dwindle. Then, one alliance member must decide if they should flip against one of their own at a jaw-dropping tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.