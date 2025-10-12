« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S49: Ep 12: "The Die Is Cast" (12/10/2025)  (Read 152 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27164
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S49: Ep 12: "The Die Is Cast" (12/10/2025)
« on: November 24, 2025, 03:04:35 PM »
CASTAWAYS MUST WIN THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON FOR EXTRA SUSTENANCE TO PROPEL THEMSELVES FURTHER IN THE GAME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10

The Die Is Cast  With the biggest reward of the season on the line, one member of a newly established alliance hopes to earn the extra sustenance to propel themselves further in the game. Castaways advantages come into focus as the days left in the game dwindle. Then, one alliance member must decide if they should flip against one of their own at a jaw-dropping tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: December 04, 2025, 02:14:23 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27164
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S49: Ep 12: "The Die Is Cast" (12/10/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM »
Survivor - The Die Is Cast (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MYCZ_IKacdI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MYCZ_IKacdI</a>

Survivor - The Die Is Cast (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BgEO61KAIyE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BgEO61KAIyE</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 