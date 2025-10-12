CASTAWAYS MUST WIN THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON FOR EXTRA SUSTENANCE TO PROPEL THEMSELVES FURTHER IN THE GAME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10



The Die Is Cast  With the biggest reward of the season on the line, one member of a newly established alliance hopes to earn the extra sustenance to propel themselves further in the game. Castaways advantages come into focus as the days left in the game dwindle. Then, one alliance member must decide if they should flip against one of their own at a jaw-dropping tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.