Huge Dose of Bamboozle  The fatiguing nature of the game is highlighted as some castaways hit their personal breaking points. Following tribal, one castaway is left visibly shaken after being left out of the vote. Then, an epic blindside takes place at tribal council, leaving some players spinning, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.