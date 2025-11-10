« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S49: Ep 10: "Huge Dose of Bamboozle" (11/26/2025)  (Read 107 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27154
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S49: Ep 10: "Huge Dose of Bamboozle" (11/26/2025)
« on: November 10, 2025, 02:00:02 PM »
THE FATIGUING NATURE OF THE GAME IS HIGHLIGHTED AS SOME CASTAWAYS HIT THEIR PERSONAL BREAKING POINTS, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26



Huge Dose of Bamboozle  The fatiguing nature of the game is highlighted as some castaways hit their personal breaking points. Following tribal, one castaway is left visibly shaken after being left out of the vote. Then, an epic blindside takes place at tribal council, leaving some players spinning, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:00 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27154
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S49: Ep 10: "Huge Dose of Bamboozle" (11/26/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:25:28 PM »
saved
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 