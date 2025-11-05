« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 11/5/2025  (Read 164 times)

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 11/5/2025
« on: November 05, 2025, 07:57:25 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 11/5/2025
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 AM »
Lol, Joseph & Adam/Kyland & Taylor did the exact same thing to Phil as Oswald & Danny did in 11 All-Stars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV9nOdznLho
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 11/5/2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 PM »
The show knows how to foreshadow. Turns out Natalie and Stephanie being on the second flight did end up mattering!

Is there a Sheep Olympics for that sheep that hopped the fence?

It was nice to see Phil running around during the Pit Stop moment instead of staying stationary. It was reminiscent of another CBS host, Bob Barker, getting chased around on the Price is Right stage. :P

Izzy & Paige had a fairly impressive leg considering the circumstances. They stayed cool under pressure better than the sisters did; plus, making the right Detour choice never hurts.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 11/5/2025
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:19:48 AM »
Got around to watching the episode tonight, and I have to admit, it had its luster in some parts. The set of tasks was solid, but very unassuming to the point that it blends into other European rural cultures and scenery. I did forget it was a Romania leg until the very end when they had to drive back into Bucharest. The hours of operation was a good re-racking that developed a lot more urgency between the frontrunners and the teams catching up. The moment Izzy & Paige went to scare Jag & Jas at the bunk situation felt like a classic older-season scene after the number ticket order.

Speaking of, love love loved Kyland & Taylor and Joseph & Adam pulling the Oswald & Danny-Mozambique move! :funny: Thank you for the beautiful reference!

Tucker & Eric being so ahead in their lead the past few legs and winning the last four legs is astounding. They are giving Rachel & Dave and comparably Ricky & Cesar a run for their money. Kudos to them. Wondering what, or if, anything would slow them down. The drive rush to the Pit Stop between Izzy & Paige, Jack & Chelsie, and Natalie & Stephanie was a great sequence and the panic Natalie was feeling toward Stephanie was indicative of their downfall this leg. For the episode itself, the edit of this leg was surprisingly the strength, its weakness was definitely the execution of the tasks to integrate it with Romanian rural culture. As always, love a signature skydive task. :2hearts:


