Got around to watching the episode tonight, and I have to admit, it had its luster in some parts. The set of tasks was solid, but very unassuming to the point that it blends into other European rural cultures and scenery. I did forget it was a Romania leg until the very end when they had to drive back into Bucharest. The hours of operation was a good re-racking that developed a lot more urgency between the frontrunners and the teams catching up. The moment Izzy & Paige went to scare Jag & Jas at the bunk situation felt like a classic older-season scene after the number ticket order.
Speaking of, love love loved Kyland & Taylor and Joseph & Adam pulling the Oswald & Danny-Mozambique move!
Thank you for the beautiful reference!
Tucker & Eric being so ahead in their lead the past few legs and winning the last four legs is astounding. They are giving Rachel & Dave and comparably Ricky & Cesar a run for their money. Kudos to them. Wondering what, or if, anything would slow them down. The drive rush to the Pit Stop between Izzy & Paige, Jack & Chelsie, and Natalie & Stephanie was a great sequence and the panic Natalie was feeling toward Stephanie was indicative of their downfall this leg. For the episode itself, the edit of this leg was surprisingly the strength, its weakness was definitely the execution of the tasks to integrate it with Romanian rural culture. As always, love a signature skydive task.