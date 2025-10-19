NEW TRIBE MEMBERS SIZE EACH OTHER UP, BUT WITH ONLY FOUR PLAYERS ON EACH TRIBE, THERE IS NOT MUCH ROOM TO HIDE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

The Devils Shoes  A major shakeup hits the game when two tribes turn to three. New tribe members size each other up, but with only four players on each tribe, there is not much room to hide. Then, heat and exhaustion take a major toll on one castaway, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 29 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.