« on: October 13, 2025, 02:15:09 PM »
ONE CASTAWAYS SCHEMING BACKFIRES WHEN THEIR TRIBE REALIZES THEYVE BEEN TOLD THE SAME STORY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22Im a Wolf, Baby One castaways scheming gets them into hot water when their tribe realizes the same conversation has been repeated to each of them. Two castaways are sent on a grueling journey. Then, one castaways series of missteps leaves one of their tribemates hungry for revenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:03 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged