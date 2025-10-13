« previous next »
S49: Ep 5: "I'm a Wolf, Baby" (10/22/2025)
ONE CASTAWAYS SCHEMING BACKFIRES WHEN THEIR TRIBE REALIZES THEYVE BEEN TOLD THE SAME STORY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22



Im a Wolf, Baby  One castaways scheming gets them into hot water when their tribe realizes the same conversation has been repeated to each of them. Two castaways are sent on a grueling journey. Then, one castaways series of missteps leaves one of their tribemates hungry for revenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S49: Ep 5: "I'm a Wolf, Baby" (10/22/2025)
