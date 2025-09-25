« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025

Offline Xoruz

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« on: September 25, 2025, 05:55:46 PM »
:conf: TAR PREMIERE DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #1 on: September 26, 2025, 01:16:27 AM »
I ended up catching the Pacific Time premiere airing while on the plane. Where to start..... I feel like the elephant in the room (and the biggest misfire for me) was spending 30 minutes on the Express Pass>Hazard sled bowling before the actual Pit Start. The way this was handled and shown was weird. It could've worked better as a Starting Line task for continuity of the race aspect.

As someone who hasn't followed or watched Big Brother in eons, and the only houseguest I vaguely remember from this entire cast is in fact Enzo, I feel like the TAR-only viewers got shortchanged by how much the edit expected us to "know" about the other show. Way too much going on between separate teams revealing their dirty laundry here, who were already exes, enemies, intra-team co-dependency... and not nearly enough focus on the dynamics between the actual teams other than 12-second intros spaced throughout the leg. I would like to know much more about the partners the former houseguests brought with them. Kristine revealing herself as a florist was memorable, I need more of this. Besides that, I feel like I could only get a good read on Lexi as a personality. Kat already crying over minor imperfections halfway into the first leg irritates me. I don't think it's happened this fast before aside from Justin over the Fast Forward improbability in TAR27.

The tasks... were duds. The Edam cheese task wasn't very thrilling and the greenhouse flowers Roadblock had huge potential for a needle-in-a-haystack styled task, especially if it was a nighttime leg, but I feel like it took the safe route of assembling a display. The tandem bikes and Jack & Enzo's bakfiets are the only things carrying this leg a bit.

The concept of this season is honestly confusing me so far... European Adventure or Big Brother Mason Club? :duno: I feel like they should've picked one. Off to a shaky start to be completely honest.

Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #2 on: September 26, 2025, 07:50:06 PM »
Compared to other years, kind of a boring premiere honestly. The sun roof closing after the first couple teams certainly made the Roadblock more interesting 😅

Your live-posts were missed last night, Rachel!  :luvya:
Offline Pi

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #3 on: September 27, 2025, 08:52:54 AM »
The beginning didn't quite feel right with the teams racing and doing a task before Phil said "Go". I suppose doing it the way they did allowed for the giving of the second EP to be in front of everyone, but I would have preferred the regular way of starting the race.

I know that the show will play up the drama between racers from their time in the house but I hope we don't get excessively many clips from BB this season.

The ice bowling task was a fun way to start and could have even been made into a second RB.

I've thought the Hazard has a lot of potential as a Race element, it would work well as a NEL penalty by making one team do more of an existing task in order to get their next clue, which could save money as opposed to setting up a separate Speed Bump task.

We already all know that clogs are a part of Dutch culture, and so is bicycling... but clog bikes? That's a new one for me. It's interesting and fresh as an amalgam, even if the constituent parts are familiar.

Pedals, then petals: the location was probably the best part of the Roadblock. The greenhouse looked great on camera but the task was pretty basic.

There has got to be something to do to de-incentivize teams from blatantly helping each other at challenges. Pointing another team in the direction of the clue is one thing, saying "let's work together!" "OK" doesn't make for a good show.

Looking forward to next week, hope we can improve on a somewhat tepid start.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #4 on: September 27, 2025, 10:20:06 PM »
Episode 1 Thoughts

Finally managed to watch our premiere episode, as a nice way to end a long weekend here. I have to admit that I do have mixed thoughts regarding the episode.

Starting off with the human ten-pin bowling task before the Starting Line and Phil saying Go... was interesting to say the least! I thought the task was good and entertaining (especially with the first team earning the EP and the last team having to perform the Hazard), but wasn't a fan of the actual task being before the Start Line. This would of worked better as the first task after the Start Line

I didn't mind a second EP being given out at the Start Line and the winning team needing to choose in front of everybody who they'd like to awarded it to - a little bit of BB strategy being employed!

We then move on to the first of many Route Info's of the leg directing teams to the Port of Volendam, where the Hazard is found - the herring eating reminded me of the Fast Forward from TAR21, but seemed like a task could be completed quite quickly. The second part of the Hazard was much better in my opinion (traveling to the cheese market via the clogbike which only one member could pedal, compared to the tandem bike)

Moving on to the cheese task, definitely felt this was possibly the worst task of the leg (I think it was mainly due to the editing focusing too much on this task)? It can't of been that hard to catch 30 Eden cheese balls being thrown off the boat, stack them onto the wooden carrier as per the example and then carry it to the judge

The flower arranging Roadblock was also a bit meh - I appreciated the attention to detail aspects and having to navigate the sheer size of the greenhouse (which was made much harder when the roof was closed at sunset and teams had to rely on their headlamps), but I think the alliance building between certain teams during this challenge ruined it for me

Really liked the location of the Pit Stop at Museumplain as well - looked especially beautiful when it was shown during dusk and night

The teams are also quite likeable during this first leg as well - Angela wasn't as annoying as I expected her to be and I'm sightly annoyed at Izzy's one-sided rivalry with Jag, but it's not too bad so far! 

Overall, definitely not the worst premiere leg we've seen in the past, but it also wasn't the best we've seen either

Show content
I don't really care for Jack & Enzo's elimination, as I had a neutral feeling towards them. Boy they were bad with directions! Also, weren't they referred to as Enzo & Giacomo during the spoilers? How come Giacomo was displayed as Jack during the episode?  :lol: :funny:
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #5 on: September 28, 2025, 04:04:13 PM »
A bit of an unconventional start. I get why they did ice bowling task before the Starting Line, so they could have the winners publicly give the second one in front of the other teams rather than a private moment. And I feel like that is their philosophy with this particular cast. They want the drama because the dynamics of this cast is already messy. The rest of the leg didn't do as much. The Hazard was still a random twist to bring back, but it work better than 19 as it was more a Sabotage/Handicap than a Speed Bump. I really want to know if production anticipated the leg going as long as it did. Phil was starting to sound sick at the end.
Offline clemsonbeav

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/25/2025
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:49:50 AM »
I wonder if there was any task that we missed after the florist. Because we have them leaving the florist in a small town at sunset, which was probably early since it was the fall, but next thing we know they're being driven to Amsterdam. The final teams look like they were checking in in the middle of the night. Did we see the teams actually reading their clue when they finished the flower task?

Also I agree that those of us who don't watch Big brother had a rather confusing first leg, because everyone there knew each other, is dating each other, or has dated each other, so we the viewers spent most of the episode being confused and trying to play catch up, and I still don't know what's going on.

Also, I'm surprised they never made any comment about how the Netherlands was the birthplace of Big brother.
