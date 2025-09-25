Show content

I don't really care for Jack & Enzo's elimination, as I had a neutral feeling towards them. Boy they were bad with directions! Also, weren't they referred to as Enzo & Giacomo during the spoilers? How come Giacomo was displayed as Jack during the episode?

Finally managed to watch our premiere episode, as a nice way to end a long weekend here. I have to admit that I do have mixed thoughts regarding the episode.Starting off with the human ten-pin bowling task before the Starting Line and Phil saying Go... was interesting to say the least! I thought the task was good and entertaining (especially with the first team earning the EP and the last team having to perform the Hazard), but wasn't a fan of the actual task being before the Start Line. This would of worked better as the first task after the Start LineI didn't mind a second EP being given out at the Start Line and the winning team needing to choose in front of everybody who they'd like to awarded it to - a little bit of BB strategy being employed!We then move on to the first of many Route Info's of the leg directing teams to the Port of Volendam, where the Hazard is found - the herring eating reminded me of the Fast Forward from TAR21, but seemed like a task could be completed quite quickly. The second part of the Hazard was much better in my opinion (traveling to the cheese market via the clogbike which only one member could pedal, compared to the tandem bike)Moving on to the cheese task, definitely felt this was possibly the worst task of the leg (I think it was mainly due to the editing focusing too much on this task)? It can't of been that hard to catch 30 Eden cheese balls being thrown off the boat, stack them onto the wooden carrier as per the example and then carry it to the judgeThe flower arranging Roadblock was also a bit meh - I appreciated the attention to detail aspects and having to navigate the sheer size of the greenhouse (which was made much harder when the roof was closed at sunset and teams had to rely on their headlamps), but I think the alliance building between certain teams during this challenge ruined it for meReally liked the location of the Pit Stop at Museumplain as well - looked especially beautiful when it was shown during dusk and nightThe teams are also quite likeable during this first leg as well - Angela wasn't as annoying as I expected her to be and I'm sightly annoyed at Izzy's one-sided rivalry with Jag, but it's not too bad so far!Overall, definitely not the worst premiere leg we've seen in the past, but it also wasn't the best we've seen either