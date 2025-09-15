Setting this up ahead of time, so I won't forget.IF we have any, the streams will be posted weekly here about 910PM ET (or roughly 20 minutes before airtime, when they're slightly different)! Please be aware that you agree that you are using these at your own risk.Please watch and enjoy, and come join in the fun and discuss the show with us in the live thread!Beware It is very likely I might miss premiere on THU 09/25. As I will be out of town.So hopefully other people from the board can also contribute, in case I can't make in time to post it.