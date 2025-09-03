« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Episode 9 "We're Full of Moose Farts" September 9, 2025  (Read 741 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4511
TARCAN 11 Episode 9 "We're Full of Moose Farts" September 9, 2025
« on: September 03, 2025, 01:10:06 PM »
Saved
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 9 "We're Full of Moose Farts" September 9, 2025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:31:36 AM »
Applause :clap2: :clap2:
Did not expect this outcome. Loved how hard those detours were.
Surprised that one of teams I expected in the finale did not make it, and was racing for last with the other teams I thought would lock-ins. Nipîy & Magoo not just making the F4, but winning this leg, felt like a chef's kiss.
Gotta appreciate the diverse composition of this Final4.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2088
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 9 "We're Full of Moose Farts" September 9, 2025
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:38 PM »
🎵"On the northeast tip of North America, on an island called Newfoundland, there's an airport. It used to be one of the biggest airports in the world, and next to it is a town called Gander."🎵

Much of my knowledge of Gander comes from its role in 9/11 as shown in things like Come from Away. I also wonder if it was intentional to air an episode in Gander two days before the remembrance down here in the states. I had thought for some time if they would do a leg in Gander but did not know if there was enough in the city for a full leg. Found it pretty telling that pretty much all of the Gander tasks were set around the airport. Still, this was a packed leg with a really surprising outcome following an incredibly difficult Detour. I guess now people coming from one show need to be really careful in the Atlantic.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 