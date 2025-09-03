🎵"On the northeast tip of North America, on an island called Newfoundland, there's an airport. It used to be one of the biggest airports in the world, and next to it is a town called Gander."🎵



Much of my knowledge of Gander comes from its role in 9/11 as shown in things like Come from Away. I also wonder if it was intentional to air an episode in Gander two days before the remembrance down here in the states. I had thought for some time if they would do a leg in Gander but did not know if there was enough in the city for a full leg. Found it pretty telling that pretty much all of the Gander tasks were set around the airport. Still, this was a packed leg with a really surprising outcome following an incredibly difficult Detour. I guess now people coming from one show need to be really careful in the Atlantic.