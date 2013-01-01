Steve & Bernie Curry

Brothers

The youngest of five children, brothers and best mates Stephen (Steve) and Bernard (Bernie) Curry grew up enjoying a very traditional Australian childhood in a close-knit family unit. Their acting careers in film and television began in the early 1990s and the two have continued working ever since.Steve has established himself as one of Australias most loved character actors and has been entertaining audiences since his performance as Dale Kerrigan in the classic Aussie movie The Castle. He has had roles in many film and television productions, including most recently the critically acclaimed television series Population 11, Bay of Fires, Ten Pound Poms and feature films Thor: Love & Thunder, June Again and Lone Wolf.His performance in The King won him the Australian Film Institute (AFI) award for Best Actor, an Australian Silver Logie award for Most Outstanding Actor and an ASTRA award for Best Actor in a Drama.The next big role he is most looking forward to is as teammates with his brother Bernie on The Amazing Race Australia and while they have spent their entire life travelling together, Steve says its always a ramshackle, left-field adventure and usually results in at least one of them having to apologise to someone at reception.Bernies lead role in Channel 9 series Snowy kick started a career which now spans over 30 years. He will next be seen in the Amazon feature film, Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky, out later this year.In recent years he starred alongside Lucy Lawless in popular Network 10 series My Life Is Murder. Hes also featured in the Paramount+ comedy Spreadsheet, Ms Fishers Modern Murder Mysteries for Acorn TV, Network 10s How To Stay Married and Iconic Australian series including Neighbours, Home and Away, Packed to the Rafters and Blue Heelers.In 2015 Bernie returned to Melbourne from Los Angeles to play the role of Jake Stewart in the hit series Wentworth, which ran until its final season in 2021.Bernie is always seeking adventure and thinks this will be the adventure of a lifetime. He is most looking forward to experiencing other cultures and immersing himself in the experience. He says Steve and him make each other laugh, and that they will give anything and everything a crack, always trying to find funny moments in everything.