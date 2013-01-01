Steph & Ben Tisdell

Siblings

Steph Tisdell is one of the brightest stars to arrive on the Australian comedy scene. A brilliant presence on stage, her warmth and wit has been a hit with audiences ever since she won the Deadly Funny National Grand Final in 2014.Steph will be racing with her brother and best friend, Ben, an emergency physician, who she says is the bossiest person she knows, but he comes with the purest heart. And since the siblings have travelled together a lot as kids, they believe their strength is that they get each other and work together really well.Stephs award-winning shows sell out wherever she performs and she is fast becoming a regular presence on mainstream television. In 2021 she made her serious acting debut in ABCs Total Control, she has appeared on Network 10s The Stand Up for Christchurch Benefit, Hughesy We Have A Problem, and on multiple occasions as both a guest and presenter on The Project.More recently Steph played fan favourite Phoebe in Amazon Primes hit show Class of '07, and starred as Shauna in the Stan series Bump.On stage, her debut solo show, Identity Steft, won the weekly award for best emerging talent at the 2018 Adelaide Fringe and was nominated for the illustrious Best Newcomer Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Her second show, The Pyramid, took out the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival John Pinder Award.As a proud Ydinji woman, she loves to share her experiences and what her culture means to her, and she hopes that her visibility will empower other Aboriginal artists to come forward and showcase why theyre the funniest race in the world.Ben is looking forward to spending more time with his younger sister. While they are so different in terms of attributes and interests, they are both quite competitive. Steph is super intelligent, good at puzzles, has a great memory and is a great dancer. Also, being a comedian, her humour and personability will help a lot in challenges that involve being social.Ben is bringing his experience working under high levels of pressure which requires him to make quick but considered decisions when needed.