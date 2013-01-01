Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny

Engaged

Rob Mills is used to life in the spotlight having rose to fame off the back of Australian Idol in 2003, and over the past 20 years, he has hosted, acted, danced and sung his way across television and stage. The charismatic triple threat is looking forward to joining fiancée Georgie Tunny on the Race for their next adventure together.Since skyrocketing into stardom, Rob has built an impressive career across stage and screen with celebrated roles in musicals like Wicked, Hairspray, GHOST, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Chess, Puffs! and his latest role as Shakespeare in & Juliet in 2023 and 2024.His on-screen credits include Neighbours, Winners and Losers, The Peter Allen Telemovie, Dancing With The Stars, The Masked Singer, Have You Been Paying Attention? and has been a regular on Carols by Candlelight.He recently released his first book Putting On A Show - Manhood, Mates and Mental Health, which explored what it is to be a modern Aussie man.While Rob loves travelling and going on ventures with Georgie, he admits they are terrible at planning things. Together for seven years, the loved-up duo enjoy challenging themselves so when they were offered the opportunity to do this show, they couldnt resist.Georgie Tunny was a co-host and reporter for The Project on Network 10. With her infectious energy and sharp wit, she became a beloved fixture on the show, offering engaging commentary on current events and social issues.Georgie started out with the ABC and was part of the ABC News Breakfasts presenting team for four years. Her passion for sport saw her work as a reporter and producer for ABC Melbourne radio and television. She was the executive producer of sports show Offsiders: Summer Series on the ABC.Never one to sit still, Georgie is currently juggling multiple roles  co-hosting the Two Good Sports podcast alongside Abbey Gelmi, working on her debut novel, and reporting as a journalist for 10News+.Although the couple have travelled a bunch together, they learn something new about each other every time. Rob loves a plan. Georgie likes to figure things out along the way. Rob likes to stay entertained; Georgie like to wander aimlessly. Because of that, they sometimes butt heads.