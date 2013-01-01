Luke & Scott OHalloran

Brothers

Luke and Sassy Scott O'Halloran are huge global social media sensations, brothers and partners in crime.The two have been doing their own travel style series on their social media account for over the past few years where their audience selects where they go and what they do when they touch down, so they are more than ready to take on the Race.Their TikTok journey began during the COVID-19 lockdowns when Luke, without a place to live, moved in with Scott and his husband, Marcus. Their first viral video came from Luke posting a moment from Scott and Marcuss wedding.The concept of their videos is simple - playing on classic sibling rivalry, pranks, and their unique bond. Within a year, they had amassed more than five million social media followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.Their online success quickly propelled them to global fame. In 2023, TikTok flew them to New York for the city's Pride march, where they were recognised on the street. In Melbourne, not a day goes by without them being spotted. Both Luke and Scott believe their relatability stems from their authenticity.Beyond their full-time social media presence, the brothers share their outrageous and extremely personal journey through fatherhood, fame and family love on their immensely popular self-titled podcast, which debuted at number one and continues to top Spotify Podcast charts.Although now public figures, hanging out with the likes of Selena Gomez, Sharon Osbourne and Rita Ora, the boys stay true to their humble roots and ultimately, their brotherly bond.Having watched The Amazing Race for years and huge fans of the show, the two thrive in high pressure situations and new environments together, after being put in some unbelievable situations with their social travel series and know they have got what it takes to win.While they categorically get on one another's nerves multiple times a day, they also know at the end of the day that their upper hand is that they are brothers and know each other so well. And know that they can trust each other.