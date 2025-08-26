« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Episode 8 "I'm Just Practicing Falling" September 2, 2025  (Read 608 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4510
TARCAN 11 Episode 8 "I'm Just Practicing Falling" September 2, 2025
« on: August 26, 2025, 09:25:52 PM »
Saved
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2082
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 8 "I'm Just Practicing Falling" September 2, 2025
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 PM »
We finally get to see a city that has technically been visited on every season. 2 U-Turns and 2 Passes, and everyone affected by them have survived. Does show how there has been a clear front pack this season. That tower task was absolutely dizzying to watch. As someone who works in emergency medicine, that was a pretty difficult (though realistic) scenario. I can understand why people who don't know the terminology or equipment might struggle. It's unfortunate for Lacey & Celia that the packing task pretty much decided the leg for them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 