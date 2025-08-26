We finally get to see a city that has technically been visited on every season. 2 U-Turns and 2 Passes, and everyone affected by them have survived. Does show how there has been a clear front pack this season. That tower task was absolutely dizzying to watch. As someone who works in emergency medicine, that was a pretty difficult (though realistic) scenario. I can understand why people who don't know the terminology or equipment might struggle. It's unfortunate for Lacey & Celia that the packing task pretty much decided the leg for them.