18 CASTAWAYS ARE ABANDONED ON THE ISLANDS OF FIJI WHERE THEY MUST BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

Act One of a Horror Film  18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.