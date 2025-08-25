SURVIVOR 49 PREMIERE PREVIEW
Host and Executive Producer Jeff Probst gives a behind-the-scenes look at SURVIVOR 49, where 18 new castaways battle relentless heat and unpredictable gameplay while vying for the million-dollar prize and an unexpected opportunity. SURVIVOR 49 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z9izjJE57hU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z9izjJE57hU</a>