« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S49: Ep 1: Act One of a Horror Film  (Read 655 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27069
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S49: Ep 1: Act One of a Horror Film
« on: August 25, 2025, 03:59:06 PM »
18 CASTAWAYS ARE ABANDONED ON THE ISLANDS OF FIJI WHERE THEY MUST BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24



Act One of a Horror Film  18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27069
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S49: Ep 1: Act One of a Horror Film
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:22:47 PM »
Survivor - Act One of a Horror Film (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Khi4RWGDM1w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Khi4RWGDM1w</a>

Survivor - Act One of a Horror Film (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gU54SIr4YWI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gU54SIr4YWI</a>

Survivor - Act One of a Horror Film (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N2NoWB1LUOE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N2NoWB1LUOE</a>

Survivor - Act One of a Horror Film (Sneak Peek 4)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/koyN3l4LghA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/koyN3l4LghA</a>

Survivor - Act One of a Horror Film (Sneak Peek 5)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nIf3HxTUWLI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nIf3HxTUWLI</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27069
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S49: Ep 1: Act One of a Horror Film
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:33 PM »
SURVIVOR 49 PREMIERE PREVIEW

Host and Executive Producer Jeff Probst gives a behind-the-scenes look at SURVIVOR 49, where 18 new castaways battle relentless heat and unpredictable gameplay while vying for the million-dollar prize and an unexpected opportunity. SURVIVOR 49 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z9izjJE57hU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z9izjJE57hU</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 