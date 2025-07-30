Well, as we've reached the midpoint of this race, there is very clear strongest team in the pack, a couple of fairly strong ones, a lot of midpack and a couple weak teams. Happy by how Nipîy & Magoo are performing, and I finally noticed the cute backpacks they were able to arrange for their stuff.

Considering we are getting another 10 leg race, there are no more no-elim legs remaining, unless we get a weird twist like a F4 finale. At this point unless something weird happens (like TAR19), J&J are probably locks for F3 (pure speculation on conjecture).



Helping too much, probably cost the race for Louis & Marie, doesn't change the fact that they were one of the weak teams remaining, and with mom struggling physically. I hate when penalties are abused, but I wonder what would have happened if they chose not to stay and help the girls. There might me a bigger gap between them, the girls might have chosen to take another penalty. Yet, Marie did struggle at the RB, and the it the girls did help her finish that instead of taking a penalty.



The Pass still just a weird game element. As a game element, the way it was used on Ika & Demetres was actually the best use of it. Slowing a team right behind you, so you get more time gap. The other best way, was also shown, which is try slowing a strong team when you are sure they are behind you, which was what was done with Jesse & Jonathon, who were very clever with how they overcame that, as they were already sure they would be on the board. It didn't seem that they needed to collab with the Rebeccas, they were driving ahead out of the ARI, the result would have probably been the same without the convo.

(Of course the evil ways to use the double pass is to use it on the weakest teams or partially burning it the Twinnies way). Do understand Ika's rage, however can't deny they are a strong team.