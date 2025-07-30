« previous next »
TARCAN 11 Episode 5 "Prince George in the House" August 12, 2025

Maanca

TARCAN 11 Episode 5 "Prince George in the House" August 12, 2025
July 30, 2025, 05:58:31 PM
Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 5 "Prince George in the House" August 12, 2025
August 13, 2025, 10:38:28 PM
Quite a lot of helping on this leg. I'm not inherently opposed to helping other teams on the race, but I do draw a line at stopping to help another team like Louis & Marie did. One thing about this season is that they are picking and choosing when to focus on teams struggling. With the badminton task, some teams took over 20 attempts but we only saw five seconds of them doing it before getting their clue. With the Roadblock, we saw every single mistake even if some of them only needed a couple of attempts. Still not the biggest fan of the Pass especially when it can be rendered moot through collaboration. At the very least it brought out something from Ika.
NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 5 "Prince George in the House" August 12, 2025
Yesterday at 06:13:58 AM
Well, as we've reached the midpoint of this race, there is very clear strongest team in the pack, a couple of fairly strong ones, a lot of midpack and a couple weak teams. Happy by how Nipîy & Magoo are performing, and I finally noticed the cute backpacks they were able to arrange for their stuff.
Considering we are getting another 10 leg race, there are no more no-elim legs remaining, unless we get a weird twist like a F4 finale. At this point unless something weird happens (like TAR19), J&J are probably locks for F3 (pure speculation on conjecture).

Helping too much, probably cost the race for Louis & Marie, doesn't change the fact that they were one of the weak teams remaining, and with mom struggling physically. I hate when penalties are abused, but I wonder what would have happened if they chose not to stay and help the girls. There might me a bigger gap between them, the girls might have chosen to take another penalty.  Yet, Marie did struggle at the RB, and the it the girls did help her finish that instead of taking a penalty.

The Pass still just a weird game element. As a game element, the way it was used on Ika & Demetres was actually the best use of it. Slowing a team right behind you, so you get more time gap. The other best way, was also shown, which is try slowing a strong team when you are sure they are behind you, which was what was done with Jesse & Jonathon, who were very clever with how they overcame that, as they were already sure they would be on the board. It didn't seem that they needed to collab with the Rebeccas, they were driving ahead out of the ARI, the result would have probably been the same without the convo.
(Of course the evil ways to use the double pass is to use it on the weakest teams or partially burning it the Twinnies way). Do understand Ika's rage, however can't deny they are a strong team.
