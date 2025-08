This was probably the leg that excited me the most when I first heard of it. Never thought that this region would even be feasible. They did so much in the Arctic along with a sponsor's obligated mid-leg flight. I'm surprised that they didn't mention how long this leg took since the sun was setting by the end of the episode and sunset was at midnight on the day of filming. Adding on to about two days of plane travel and a leg where nothing went right for them, I can see why Lacey & Celia chose to quit the puzzle.