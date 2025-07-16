« previous next »
TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« on: July 16, 2025, 11:12:18 AM »
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2025, 11:15:05 AM »
First time a team's changed their name after the start of the race? As of this episode, "Skylene & Blair" are now "Nipîy & Magoo".
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« Reply #2 on: July 16, 2025, 06:28:05 PM »
Didn't mind the change. This was a very pretty leg.
Kinda sad by the outcome, but the smurf challenge was somewhat luck based, and spending so much time trying for the EP and then being last there pretty much doomed them, and the detour kerkuffle did not help as well for the team that was eliminated.
But looking for papa smurf just me miss the old getting the travelocity gnome challenge from the mothership.
Did enjoy how the EP challenge worked, it was almost fair, was at least better than the last one we had in US, the randomness was interesting.

Well, Eric and Dani they were not. Just sad to see a vet team getting eliminated this early, considering it was the first time we see this happen for TAR Can.
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2025, 08:10:31 PM »
I'm officially tired of luck-based tasks. They're just demoralizing and not fun to watch. Teams get rewarded for no reason, teams get punished for no reason. This team wouldn't have been eliminated if not for that one task. Yes, even with the Express Pass and Detour snafus, they would have survived if not for the luck task.

I'm tired of it.
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2025, 08:14:16 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on July 16, 2025, 08:10:31 PM
I'm officially tired of luck-based tasks. They're just demoralizing and not fun to watch. Teams get rewarded for no reason, teams get punished for no reason. This team wouldn't have been eliminated if not for that one task. Yes, even with the Express Pass and Detour snafus, they would have survived if not for the luck task.

I'm tired of it.

Watching HaMerotz will do that to you.
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 2 "I'd Hug You But I Smell" July 15, 2025
« Reply #5 on: July 16, 2025, 10:49:35 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on July 16, 2025, 08:10:31 PM
I'm officially tired of luck-based tasks. They're just demoralizing and not fun to watch. Teams get rewarded for no reason, teams get punished for no reason. This team wouldn't have been eliminated if not for that one task. Yes, even with the Express Pass and Detour snafus, they would have survived if not for the luck task.

I'm tired of it.

I don't know if we know if they'd have been eliminated off the back of the Smurf task at all.  We don't know if that would've compelled them to switch to the sled.  We don't know if they'd have taken the same time on the snowshoes without the knowledge of where the short kings were.  The leg played out as it played out.

The way the show is edited, we don't know how far behind Brendan and Sam were behind the others, even with the scene of them seeing a blue truck.

I'm not even sure there was an indication of how long teams were searching those 40 acres of the woods.  Maybe it wouldn't have had an effect at all.

You might be succumbing to the edit here.


Edit: I'm glad the returning team is out.  I think it's a lousy gimmick to bring back earlier teams.  They're nice enough people, but the idea falls flat to me.  Plenty of people out there who also want to race who could be equally engaging.
