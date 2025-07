Outstanding Reality Competition Program



The Amazing Race CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.



Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by

Alex Stiner, Casting by

Kayla Kellerbauer, Casting by

Pollyanna Jacobs, Casting by



Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race Series Body Of Work CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Bryan T. Adams, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera

Kurt Carpenter, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Stephen A. Coleman, Camera

David D'Angelo, Camera

Matthew Di Girolamo, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera

Jamie Holland, Camera

Kevin R. Johnson, Camera

Jay Kaufman, Camera

Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera

Tim Laks, Camera

Regan Letourneau, Camera

Daniel Long, Camera

Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Will Shipp, Camera

Holly Thompson, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera



Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race It Smells Like The Desert CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program



The Amazing Race Series Body Of Work CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Kellen Cruden, Lead Editor

Eric Beetner, Editor

Kevin Blum, Editor

Christina Fontana, Editor

Jay Gammill, Editor

Eric Goldfarb, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Jason Groothuis, Editor

Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Josh Lowry, Editor

Steve Mellon, Editor

Michelle Ivan Messina, Editor

Paul Nielsen, Editor

Steven Urrutia, Editor



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race Series Body Of Work CBS WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer

Allie Boettger, Production Mixer

Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Marcus Lominy, Production Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer

Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Paul Orozco, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer

John Pitron, Production Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Gerle, Re-Recording Mixer