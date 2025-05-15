« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Post-Season Questionnaire  (Read 272 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Post-Season Questionnaire
« on: May 15, 2025, 10:11:59 PM »
1. Rate the last 2 episodes.
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. How do you feel about the winners?
5. If you didn't want the winners to win, then who would you have preferred?
6. What was the best leg?
7. And the worst?
8. What did you think about the Season of Surprises gimmick?
9. Who was the MVP of the season?
10. What do you hope for Season 38 and beyond?
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #1 on: May 16, 2025, 01:15:02 PM »
This was one of the seasons of all time
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #2 on: May 16, 2025, 02:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 16, 2025, 01:15:02 PM
This was one of the seasons of all time

Please do the full questionnaire.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2364
Re: Post-Season Questionnaire
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:16:52 AM »
1. Rate the last 2 episodes. 3 out of 5.
2. Best part? France was nice.
3. Worst? Jonathan & Ana are in the final three. Admittedly they deserve it.
4. How do you feel about the winners? Cliche.
5. If you didn't want the winners to win, then who would you have preferred? I was rooting for Han & Holden. Underdogs!  :funny:
6. What was the best leg? I liked Japan
7. And the worst? The second Bali leg.
8. What did you think about the Season of Surprises gimmick? A pity the finale wasn't a surprise.
9. Who was the MVP of the season? Scott & Lori and Brett & Mark.
10. What do you hope for Season 38 and beyond? Don't get me started.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:38 AM by redskevin88 »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 