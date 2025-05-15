3 out of 5.

France was nice.

Jonathan & Ana are in the final three. Admittedly they deserve it.

Cliche.

I was rooting for Han & Holden. Underdogs!

I liked Japan

The second Bali leg.

A pity the finale wasn't a surprise.

Scott & Lori and Brett & Mark.

Don't get me started.

1. Rate the last 2 episodes.2. Best part?3. Worst?4. How do you feel about the winners?5. If you didn't want the winners to win, then who would you have preferred?6. What was the best leg?7. And the worst?8. What did you think about the Season of Surprises gimmick?9. Who was the MVP of the season?10. What do you hope for Season 38 and beyond?