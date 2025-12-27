« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 27, 2025, 04:52:18 PM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
January 22, 2026, 03:46:18 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 06, 2025, 09:43:38 AM
Quote from: neryxax on May 06, 2025, 07:30:15 AM
Could this be Hamerotz Lamilion?

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1kg24cg/albania/

Tirana would make sense, but I guess well need photographic evidence.

We are here in Albania and just saw two guys wearing orange, backpacks and a camera man chasing them. I think they are filming here in Tirana.

The Albania sighting was true! 7 teams started the race atop Mount Dajti.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Yesterday at 09:48:50 AM
A few of the Pit Stops.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT2XdkQAltf/

The Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Podgorica, Montenegro.



The Skanderbeg Mausoleum in Lezhë, Albania.



The Fortaleza do Monte in Macau.

