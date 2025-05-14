« previous next »
S48: Ep 12: "Icarus Time" (5/14/2025)

S48: Ep 12: "Icarus Time" (5/14/2025)
CASTAWAYS MUST DECIDE BETWEEN CHOOSING HEART OVER HEAD AS THEY ENTER THE FINAL SIX AND LAST STAGE OF THE GAME ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

Icarus Time  Castaways must decide between choosing heart over head as they enter the final six and last stage of the game. Letters from home feed the soul and strengthen bonds during this weeks reward at the sanctuary. Then, two castaways orchestrate a particularly convincing ruse, escalating the remaining tribes paranoia on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 14 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S48: Ep 12: "Icarus Time" (5/14/2025)
Survivor - Icarus Time (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/keJqX5G0j3g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/keJqX5G0j3g</a>
Re: S48: Ep 12: "Icarus Time" (5/14/2025)
Survivor - Icarus Time (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YDBCERrKSWw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YDBCERrKSWw</a>
