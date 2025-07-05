« previous next »
RealityFreakWill

S48: Ep 11: "Coconut Etiquette" (5/7/2025)
« on: May 01, 2025, 07:39:12 AM »
ONE CASTAWAY STRUGGLES WITH BETRAYING THEIR ALLIES, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Coconut Etiquette  One castaway struggles with betraying their allies. Power in the game is up for grabs when one castaway is chosen for a journey and must decide if the risk is worth the reward. Then, paranoia runs rampant when a castaway knowingly tries to stir up chaos, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
RealityFreakWill

Re: S48: Ep 11: "Coconut Etiquette" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:04 AM »
Survivor - Coconut Etiquette (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FFwOjuQLr8w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FFwOjuQLr8w</a>

Survivor - Coconut Etiquette (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4AAPYeIC-OE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4AAPYeIC-OE</a>

Survivor - Coconut Etiquette (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cyVcX8rz-Ic" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cyVcX8rz-Ic</a>
