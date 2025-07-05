ONE CASTAWAY STRUGGLES WITH BETRAYING THEIR ALLIES, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 7



Coconut Etiquette  One castaway struggles with betraying their allies. Power in the game is up for grabs when one castaway is chosen for a journey and must decide if the risk is worth the reward. Then, paranoia runs rampant when a castaway knowingly tries to stir up chaos, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.