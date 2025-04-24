And the Nominees Are...



MOTION PICTURE



Best Motion Picture  Drama



Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners



Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another



Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language



It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)



Best Motion Picture  Animated



Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement



Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible  The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2



Best Director  Motion Picture



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Best Screenplay  Motion Picture



One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama



Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Best Original Score  Motion Picture



Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1



Best Original Song  Motion Picture



Avatar: Fire and Ash

KPop Demon Hunters

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams



Cecil B. DeMille Award



Helen Mirren



TELEVISION



Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio



Best Television Series  Drama



The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama



Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus



Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:



Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series



Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence



Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series



Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robing Wright, The Girlfriend



Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television



Bill Maher: Is Anyone Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem



Carol Burnett Award



Sarah Jessica Parker



SPECIAL AWARD



Best Podcast



Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First