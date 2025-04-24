« previous next »
Author Topic: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards  (Read 3168 times)

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« on: April 24, 2025, 01:14:53 PM »


Sunday, January 11, 2026 @8pm on CBS

Nikki Glaser, Host

Nomination Announcement on Monday, December 8, 2025
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #1 on: December 08, 2025, 09:09:14 AM »
And the Nominees Are...

MOTION PICTURE

Best Motion Picture  Drama

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Motion Picture  Animated

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible  The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best Director  Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Frankenstein
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Sirat
Hamnet
F1

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

Avatar: Fire and Ash
KPop Demon Hunters
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Helen Mirren

TELEVISION

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best Television Series  Drama

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robing Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Carol Burnett Award

Sarah Jessica Parker

SPECIAL AWARD

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #2 on: January 11, 2026, 01:17:46 PM »
TODAY IS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS DAY!

I will be live posting the winners tonight.
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #3 on: January 11, 2026, 07:00:20 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And The Golden Globe Goes To...
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2026, 07:21:52 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

SUPPORTING ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2026, 07:34:14 PM »
LEAD ACTOR-TV DRAMA

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

LEAD ACTRESS-TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2026, 07:47:38 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTOR-TV SERIES

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

LEAD ACTOR-TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Seth Rogen, The Studio
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2026, 08:04:12 PM »
PODCAST

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

ORIGINAL SONG-MOTION PICTURE

Golden, K-POP Demon Hunters
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2026, 08:26:53 PM »
SCREENPLAY-MOTION PICTURE

One Battle After Another

LEAD ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #9 on: January 11, 2026, 08:36:19 PM »
LEAD ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

LEAD ACTOR-TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #10 on: January 11, 2026, 08:44:35 PM »
LEAD ACTRESS-TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

CINEMATIC & BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

Sinners
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2026, 09:01:28 PM »
DIRECTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

K-POP Demon Hunters

Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #12 on: January 11, 2026, 09:18:58 PM »
NON-ENGLISH MOTION PICTURE

The Secret Agent, Brazil

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-TV SERIES

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #13 on: January 11, 2026, 09:33:45 PM »
STAND-UP COMEDIAN

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

LEAD ACTRESS-TV DRAMA

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #14 on: January 11, 2026, 09:46:09 PM »
TV DRAMA SERIES

The Pitt

TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence


Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #15 on: January 11, 2026, 10:02:49 PM »
TV COMEDY SERIES

The Studio

LEAD ACTRESS-MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #16 on: January 11, 2026, 10:24:55 PM »
LEAD ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

One Battle After Another
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #17 on: January 11, 2026, 10:33:23 PM »
MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA

Hamnet

THE END
Re: The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 AM »
ORIGINAL SCORE  (Announced during the show)

Sinners
