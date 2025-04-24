« previous next »
TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion

Xoruz

TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
April 24, 2025, 12:02:29 PM
saved
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #1 on: April 24, 2025, 12:03:17 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on April 24, 2025, 11:29:39 AM
Per realitytv_fan / TAR Hub Discord

The first confirmed team is Demetres / Ika of BBCAN 5
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #2 on: April 24, 2025, 06:40:03 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on April 24, 2025, 11:29:39 AM
Per realitytv_fan / TAR Hub Discord

The first confirmed team is Demetres / Ika of BBCAN 5

Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram

Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #3 on: April 26, 2025, 12:33:49 PM
The M/F team in the orange headscarves are from Alberta. Her pantleg says "Bearspaw First Nation" (which is south of Calgary).
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #4 on: April 26, 2025, 07:19:17 PM
Some team identifications via the TARHUB discord:

Grace & Joe Syme (siblings).
Blair Gladue & Skylene Iskwew (married)
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #5 on: April 28, 2025, 05:25:02 AM
With credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, we have some more teams revealed!  :conf: :cheer:

Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #6 on: May 05, 2025, 06:46:04 PM
Sounds like Blair Gladue aka "Mr. Magoo" is a local celebrity in Edmonton. When I was looking for sightings, posts keep coming up wondering where he is :funny:

He's a diehard Edmonton Oilers fan known for painting himself in the team colors, and his absence is being noticed at playoff games.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #7 on: May 18, 2025, 04:20:06 PM
Thanks to realitytv_fan on Instagram, we have 10 out of 11 teams identified!  :conf: :cheer:



Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #8 on: May 20, 2025, 08:57:27 PM
Did you see the latest update to that? Looks like the mystery #11 is a composite team of returnees :o

Brendan MacDougall from Season 8 and Sam May from last season.
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #9 on: May 21, 2025, 03:57:49 AM
I didnt think i would ever see them again ,after franella yunked top 3 away from them .
 I hate final 4 and hated that final 4 in s.8 .
Especially when they had come in 1st on the penultimate  leg .  Happy 4 him .
They used to have pitch ffilled tar parties back then .  I think.it was a business decision rather than a race decision ,if they are back .
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #10 on: May 21, 2025, 07:20:19 AM
Thanks to realitytv_fan on Instagram we have our 11 teams confirmed!  :conf: :cheer:

Can't believe we're getting a composite team of Brendan & Sam  :idgit

Qesaz

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #11 on: May 21, 2025, 03:04:31 PM
The fact that there has only ever been one returning team to the race in all ten seasons, and somehow Brendan and Sam becomes the second?!?! Especially having Sam race in back to back seasons while being very forgettable last season....This is mind boggling to me....TARCAN really needs to do a proper all star season....  :idgit
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #12 on: May 21, 2025, 04:04:59 PM
Of all people to choose, I can't see why, either.

It's basically the Canadian Eric & Danielle. Eric was strong on Season 9 (so was Brendan with Connor), but instead of racing in All-Stars with Jeremy, they bring him back with someone who lasted 4 legs.
Joberio

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #13 on: Today at 01:43:29 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 21, 2025, 04:04:59 PM
Of all people to choose, I can't see why, either.

It's basically the Canadian Eric & Danielle. Eric was strong on Season 9 (so was Brendan with Connor), but instead of racing in All-Stars with Jeremy, they bring him back with someone who lasted 4 legs.
Sam as in Brad's daughter?  Is she dating Brendan now?
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:04:41 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 01:43:29 PM
Sam as in Brad's daughter?  Is she dating Brendan now?

Yep. If they are, I wasn't aware of it. Ironically, I was just on Sam's IG a couple weeks ago.
Qesaz

Re: TAR Canada 11: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Reply #15 on: Today at 04:16:07 PM
