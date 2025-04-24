« previous next »
S48: Ep 10: "My Enemies Are Plottin'" (4/30/2025)

S48: Ep 10: "My Enemies Are Plottin'" (4/30/2025)
April 24, 2025
A RICE NEGOTIATION WITH JEFF IS COMPLETED IN ALMOST RECORD TIME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

My Enemies Are Plottin  The reward challenge is good enough to sing for when Jeff announces what is on the line for the winners. A rice negotiation with Jeff is completed in almost record time. Then, at tribal its a toss-up when two players on the bottom begin to target each other, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 30 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Survivor - My Enemies Are Plottin (Sneak Peek)
Survivor - My Enemies Are Plottin (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z62_yP3X1b0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z62_yP3X1b0</a>
