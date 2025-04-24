A RICE NEGOTIATION WITH JEFF IS COMPLETED IN ALMOST RECORD TIME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30
My Enemies Are Plottin The reward challenge is good enough to sing for when Jeff announces what is on the line for the winners. A rice negotiation with Jeff is completed in almost record time. Then, at tribal its a toss-up when two players on the bottom begin to target each other, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 30 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.