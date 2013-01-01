LIVE FROM HOLLYWOOD, ITS THE SEASON 34 FINALE OF DANCING WITH THE STARS ON ABC AND DISNEY+



The Five Finalists Will Perform Three Show-Stopping Routines, Including the Return of the Instant Dance Challenge in a Jam-Packed Three-Hour Finale



Finale  Capping off a record-breaking season, the finale episode sees the five remaining couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists each dance three times in the most demanding finale yet  performing a Judges Choice dance, an Instant Dance, plus an unforgettable Freestyle routine. The season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars airs TUESDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-10:00 p.m. CST), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.



Kicking off the night is an opening number to Never Can Say Goodbye by The Communards choreographed by Joey Pizzi. All season 34 couples make a dazzling return to the ballroom with additional performances to Sugar on My Tongue by Tyler, The Creator, Applause by Lady Gaga, and I Dont Dance by Alexander Jean. The talented pros from the DWTS LIVE 2026 Tour perform a routine to Sapphire by Ed Sheeran, choreographed by Mandy Moore, along with additional troupe and pro performances to Talk talk featuring troye sivan by Charli xcx & Troye Sivan and The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) by Taylor Swift. Season 33 champions Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson return to the ballroom for a routine set to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto.



The final couples go through three intense rounds of competition. First its Judges Choice, where the judges provide coaching and insight to each couple as they tackle a final new ballroom or Latin dance style, and then couples each take on the ultimate test of improvisation: the Instant Dance Challenge, without knowing the dance style or the song until only minutes before performing it LIVE! Finally, the couples leave it all on the ballroom floor with the iconic Freestyle round.



The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:



Judges Choice Round:





Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas.



Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.



Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Paso Doble to Stampede by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.



Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to Take My Breath Away by Jae Hall.



Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to Breakin Dishes by Rihanna.



Freestyle Round:





Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports car by Tate McRae.



Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to Black & Gold by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Avicii.



Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to Something In The Heavens by Lewis Capaldi.



Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Freestyle to I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line) by District 78.



Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Freestyle to Motivation by Normani.

