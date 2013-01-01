LIVE FROM HOLLYWOOD, ITS THE SEASON 34 FINALE OF DANCING WITH THE STARS ON ABC AND DISNEY+
The Five Finalists Will Perform Three Show-Stopping Routines, Including the Return of the Instant Dance Challenge in a Jam-Packed Three-Hour Finale
Finale Capping off a record-breaking season, the finale episode sees the five remaining couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists each dance three times in the most demanding finale yet performing a Judges Choice dance, an Instant Dance, plus an unforgettable Freestyle routine. The season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars airs TUESDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-10:00 p.m. CST), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.
Kicking off the night is an opening number to Never Can Say Goodbye by The Communards choreographed by Joey Pizzi. All season 34 couples make a dazzling return to the ballroom with additional performances to Sugar on My Tongue by Tyler, The Creator, Applause by Lady Gaga, and I Dont Dance by Alexander Jean. The talented pros from the DWTS LIVE 2026 Tour perform a routine to Sapphire by Ed Sheeran, choreographed by Mandy Moore, along with additional troupe and pro performances to Talk talk featuring troye sivan by Charli xcx & Troye Sivan and The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) by Taylor Swift. Season 33 champions Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson return to the ballroom for a routine set to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto.
The final couples go through three intense rounds of competition. First its Judges Choice, where the judges provide coaching and insight to each couple as they tackle a final new ballroom or Latin dance style, and then couples each take on the ultimate test of improvisation: the Instant Dance Challenge, without knowing the dance style or the song until only minutes before performing it LIVE! Finally, the couples leave it all on the ballroom floor with the iconic Freestyle round.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
Judges Choice Round:
Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.
Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Paso Doble to Stampede by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.
Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to Take My Breath Away by Jae Hall.
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to Breakin Dishes by Rihanna.
Freestyle Round:
Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports car by Tate McRae.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to Black & Gold by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Avicii.
Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to Something In The Heavens by Lewis Capaldi.
Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Freestyle to I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line) by District 78.
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Freestyle to Motivation by Normani.