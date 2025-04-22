« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens  (Read 4783 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« on: April 22, 2025, 07:18:57 PM »
MEL OWENS

Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #1 on: April 23, 2025, 08:11:41 AM »
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR SCORES SEASON RENEWAL AND FINDS ITS LEADING MAN

After a historic first season, The Golden Bachelor is set to return to ABC and Hulu. Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is gearing up to make his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor.

Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others  particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.

Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship  sharing lifes everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, hes eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate hes been waiting for in his golden years.

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor averaged 10.4 million viewers after the first 35 days across platforms, making it the strongest average for any season of an ABC unscripted series since The Bachelor during the 2019-2020 season (P2+, MP35). It also hit a 2.88 rating among P18-49, the highest-rated ABC unscripted series since The Bachelorette in fall 2020.

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2025, 11:42:58 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #3 on: September 04, 2025, 12:45:58 PM »
MEET THE 23 EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN READY TO FIND LOVE ON THE GOLDEN BACHELOR

NEW SEASON PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24, AT 8/7c ON ABC



Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens. These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength and a zest for life, are proof that love stories dont end with age, they only get better. From a vineyard owner and a fitness professional to a retired firefighter and bomb tech, these women are ready to rewrite the rules of romance. After a historic first season, The Golden Bachelor returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The 23 women set to appear this season:

Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Fla.
Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, N.J.
Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, Calif.
Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, Calif.
Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, Calif.
Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colo.
Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.
Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colo.
Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska
Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Md.
Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.
Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, Calif.
Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Ala.
Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Ala.
Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nev.
Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Fla.
Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nev.
Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, Calif.
Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas
Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, Calif.
Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas
Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, La.

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is gearing up to make his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor. Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others  particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship  sharing lifes everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, hes eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate hes been waiting for in his golden years.

LINK: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/meet-the-23-extraordinary-women-ready-to-find-love-on-the-golden-bachelor/

Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #4 on: September 04, 2025, 12:48:02 PM »
The Golden Bachelor Season 2 - Meet the Women

Going gold, going bold. Meet the INCREDIBLE women of #TheGoldenBachelor season 2, premiering September 24 on ABC. Stream on Hulu!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LhBhQ5NBaM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LhBhQ5NBaM</a>
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #5 on: September 17, 2025, 10:46:23 AM »
The Golden Bachelor: SEASON PREMIERE - 201/202 - (9/24)

Golden Bachelor Mel Owens is ready to find love among a remarkable group of 23 women who embody elegance, strength and a zest for life. Following a thrilling first night, Mel whisks one lucky lady away for a dazzling evening aboard the Queen Mary, while the rest of the women bring the energy in a spirited cheerleading competition judged by celebrity guest Paula Abdul, with help from the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. Capping off the whirlwind week, Mel and the women trade formalwear for swimsuits at a sun-soaked pool party, setting the stage for a high-stakes rose ceremony that evening.

Link: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-season-premiere-201-202-9-24/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #6 on: September 26, 2025, 02:30:50 PM »
The Golden Bachelor: 203 (10/1)

As Mels journey to find love continues, 12 women take the stage at the historic Bellwether Theater for a no-holds-barred comedy roast, co-hosted by comedian Jared Freid, where only the funniest earns a one-on-one dinner with Mel. Next, one lucky lady is whisked away for a culinary adventure with Mel at Hollywoods famed Petit Trois, featuring a private cooking lesson with Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre. Later, just as the women settle in for a quiet night at the mansion, a surprise knock at the door brings Kathy and Susan from The Golden Bachelor Season 1, who host an unforgettable slumber party filled with matching PJs, spicy truth or dare, and heartfelt advice that could change everything. With emotions rising and connections deepening, the women head into a high-stakes cocktail party where some take bold risks to make their move, but not everyone is ready to see Mel getting close with someone else.

Link: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-203-10-1/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #7 on: October 02, 2025, 08:52:05 AM »
The Golden Bachelor: 204 (10/8)

s Mels journey to find love continues, emotions run high and the stakes have never been greater. A one-on-one date at the Orange County Fair gives Mel and one woman a chance to relive their youth, capped off with a surprise backstage concert by KC and The Sunshine Band. Next, eight women head to Malibu Beach for a bold photo shoot celebrating confidence at any age, hosted by People magazines Editor-at-Large Janine Rubenstein. Later, Mel and the women let loose at a tailgate-themed cocktail party before another emotional rose ceremony and a late-night dip in the pool, but not everything is smooth sailing as rumors circulate about one woman who may not have genuine intentions.

Link: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-204-10-8/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #8 on: October 10, 2025, 10:56:44 AM »
The Golden Bachelor: 205 (10/15)

In the final week before hometowns, Mel faces his toughest choice yet as he decides which three women will earn a coveted rose and introduce him to their families. At the Butterfly Mountain wellness retreat, a transformative group date brings unexpected shifts as true colors begin to emerge amid mud baths, cold plunges and tantric yoga. Next, a magical one-on-one date beneath the stars at Griffith Observatory deepens connections. Later, Mel seeks guidance from Jesse as he wrestles with the strong bonds hes built and the difficult farewells that lie ahead.

Link: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-205-10-15-1/
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27114
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelor 2: Mel Owens
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:59:07 AM »
The Golden Bachelor: 206 (10/22)

Its hometowns week, and Mel sets off on a cross-country journey to visit his final three women in Las Vegas, Denver and Austin, Texas. With a potential engagement looming, emotions run high as each encounter brings meaningful conversations, heartfelt moments and tough questions from loved ones. Throughout each visit, Mels feelings deepen but so do the questions about where his heart truly lies.

Link: https://www.detpress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-206-10-22/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 