Give TAR a haystack, and they'll create an iconic episode. There's so much to love from a new country, to the self-drive, to the U-Turn drama. I don't think anyone could have predicted this U-Turn scenario. When the hay appeared, even some of the teams seemed to flash back to Lena & Kristy. What's ironic is that the hay search was easier than the wood for the most part. It's crazy how many little things had to go wrong for Nick & Mike like missing a kilo of wood and the vigorous search of the hay. Not even Carson & Jack getting lost for hours could help them. The editing and filming were also great like the sick drone shots of the field and the just out of it farmer. Quite a few people said that it felt like classic TAR, and it did in all the best ways.