« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)  (Read 768 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26864
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« on: April 11, 2025, 09:25:52 PM »
RACERS TRAVEL TO STRASBOURG, FRANCE, WHERE THEY GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN A WATER JOUSTING MATCH, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Up the River Without a Joust  Racers travel to Strasbourg, France, where they go head-to-head in a water jousting match, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 7 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 25, 2025, 10:34:01 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26864
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 AM »
PRESS PICTURES

















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26864
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 AM »
















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26864
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:34:06 AM »
















Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13580
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 AM »
This building is the Council of Europe



Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13580
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 10: "Up the River Without a Joust" (5/7/2025)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 AM »
This is the platform of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg



Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 