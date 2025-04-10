« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)  (Read 387 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26841
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« on: April 10, 2025, 01:13:47 PM »
TEAMS CONTINUE TRAVELING THROUGH BULGARIA WHERE THE EXPRESS PASS IS UP FOR GRABS, AND ONE TEAM MAKES A CRITICAL MISTAKE THAT COULD JEOPARDIZE THEIR RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

Were Letting Race Brain Win  Teams continue traveling through Bulgaria where the Express Pass is up for grabs, and one team makes a critical mistake that could jeopardize their race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 23 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:10 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26841
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:57 PM »
PRESS PICTURES

















Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26841
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:45 PM »
















Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26841
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:36:44 PM »
















Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26841
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:08 PM »
















Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1982
Re: TAR37: Ep 8: Were Letting Race Brain Win (4/23/2025)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:11 PM »
River/Epiphany celebration might be at Borisova garden. Library task is at Sofia University. Might relate to the fact that Bulgaria invented Cyrillic.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 